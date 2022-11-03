With the preseason goal of repeating as Sun Belt Conference champions gone, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns have shifted the focus heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. contest against Troy at Cajun Field.
With four games left, there’s still a chance coach Michael Desormeaux’s squad can become the first team in school history to play in a bowl five consecutive seasons.
“If you don’t have vision for what you want and readjust your goals and where you’re at, I don’t think you ever really know where you’re going,” he said.
“That’s what we’re working for right now.”
Also motivated by honoring 19 seniors prior to the game, the Cajuns (4-4, 2-3) face a rugged chore against the Sun Belt West-leading Trojans (6-2, 4-1).
Playing good defenses isn’t new for UL in the Sun Belt this year, but the Trojans are exceptional in that area.
“They line up and just play really good fundamental football on defense,” Desormeaux said. “They gap everything out the way they’re supposed to, they’re going to eat up blocks and let those two linebackers who can really run, run and play.
“On the back end, they keep it in front and get guys on the ground. They tackle really well on the back end.”
Unlike Marshall and Southern Miss, Troy’s defense isn’t largely based on pressure.
“They’re probably a little bit more base defense than some of the other teams that we’ve played,” associate head coach Jorge Munoz said. “They play in an odd-structure, three-down front. They play extremely hard. They run to the football, they’re very physical.
“It’s not that they’re overly big in any area – their linebackers aren’t 6-2, 250-pound guys. As a matter of fact, they’re 5-9, 210-pound guys, but they run, they’re physical and they’re mean when they show up.”
The unit is led by senior linebacker Carlton Martial, who has 513 career tackles. Since the third game of the season, Troy’s only allowed three rushing touchdowns.
Making the chore even tougher is starting guard Jax Harrington is expected to miss his second straight game. Redshirt freshman George Jackson will start in his spot and center Landon Burton may see more playing time.
“George Jackson played and played really,” Desormeaux said. “
Landon Burton got to play a little bit more and he played well in some spots, so you’ve still got those two guys on the interior that are ready to go.”
Despite only scoring 16 points in the win over Marshall, 17 in beating Texas State and 10 in slipping past South Alabama, the Trojans sport an explosive wide receiver in Tez Johnson (26-536, 3 TDs).
“On offense, they protect the ball,” Desormeaux said. “They throw it probably more than you think with the way they play defense and some of the scores they have, but it’s ball control. They’ve got a really good wide receiver that they get the ball too.
“Their running backs know when to get vertical and know when to finish runs.”
Of late, the Cajuns have had to rely heavily on the passing game, especially red-hot receiver Michael Jefferson (30-566, 5 TDs).
“We always try to scheme up the best shots we can,” Desormeaux said. “You can’t just take shots for the sake of doing it. You have to have levels to it.
“You have to be meticulous in the way that you do it against them, because I think you can get into some trouble – not only just throwing it but protecting it.”
But as good as Troy’s defense has been against the run, Desormeaux still thinks balance is a priority.
“We’re going to have to run the ball effectively this week and we’re going to have to do it early and we’re going to have to be in the right stuff where our guys can run off the football and play physical,” Desormeaux said. “We’re going to have to play two-dimensional on offense. We’re going to have to run and throw the ball.”
Desormeaux is confident quarterback Ben Wooldridge will bounce back after suffering three interceptions against Southern Miss.
"If you’re too worried about the last game whether it’s good or bad, you won’t perform in the next one," Desormeaux said. "You’ve got flush it and you’ve got to move on.
"That’s what he does. He knows that’s what it takes."