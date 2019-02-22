UL’s basketball squad picked a good time for one of its best road performances of the season Thursday.
If the Ragin’ Cajuns can match that Saturday, they’ll suddenly be right back in the Sun Belt Conference race.
The Cajuns played what coach Bob Marlin called a “solid” 20 minutes in Thursday’s first half, bolting out to a 46-21 halftime lead at Texas-Arlington in the first half of their weekend Texas swing. Now, after knocking off three teams ahead of them in the league standings in their last three games, the Cajuns will take on Sun Belt leader Texas State in Saturday’s 4 p.m. contest.
The Cajuns (16-10, 7-6) can get within one game of first place on the loss side with a win over the Bobcats (21-6, 10-4), who had a four-game win streak snuffed on their home floor by UL-Monroe Thursday night.
“We’re all really close together,” Marlin said of a standings logjam that has six teams within two losses of TSU and Georgia State (also 10-4). “We’re all bunched together, trying to control our own destiny. We know they (Texas State) are going to be a little angry after Thursday night.
“We just have to go in, make shots, defend and rebound.”
That’s been the formula in UL’s recent win streak, especially in Thursday’s first half against the Mavericks. The Cajuns made 8-of-17 three-pointers in the first half while holding UTA without a trey (0-8), held the Mavericks to 34 percent shooting overall and had a 25-17 rebound advantage.
UL also committed only three first-half turnovers and forced the Mavericks into a dozen, and UTA never got closer than 14 points until the final 32 seconds. Over the last four games, the Cajuns are averaging single-digit turnovers and have held their last three opponents to a 19-of-61 mark outside the arc.
“We settled in and defended, and then we started hitting shots,” Marlin said. “They (UTA) are not a great three-point shooting team, and we make eight and they make zero at the half. You could see they were frustrated. We’re up by 25, and we outscore them by 24 at the three-point line.”
JaKeenan Gant was limited by foul trouble and played only 24 minutes, finishing with 11 points, but Justin Miller had his third straight double-figure rebound effort with 15 points and 12 boards and Jerekius Davis came off the bench for 19 points including a 5-of-7 three-point performance.
“We changed defenses a couple of times to protect our guys with fouls,” Marlin said. “Down the stretch we just protected the lead. We turned down some shots late, I think we showed good clock management and did what we needed to do to win on the road.”
Doing that twice in a row will be a difficult task. Texas State had its worst shooting night of the season, including a 9-of-30 effort in the first half when ULM – which lost to the Cajuns last Saturday – took a 36-28 lead. The Warhawks led by as many as 14 before the Bobcats rallied late in a 63-60 loss.
The Bobcats still have their strong defensive reputation, leading the Sun Belt in points allowed (64.0) and giving up only 65 points per game in their last five games. Texas State held ULM standout and Sun Belt leading scorer Daishon Smith, who had averaged 33.0 over the Warhawks’ last three games, to nine points – only the second time the Wichita State transfer had been in single digits this year.
Texas State went 11-2 in the non-conference season with its only losses to Arkansas and Drake, and then won six of its first seven Sun Belt games. Before Thursday’s loss, the Bobcats’ only league losses were twice to Georgia Southern and to UTA, and they hold two wins over co-league leader Georgia State.
Saturday’s game is the only meeting of the year between the Cajuns and the Bobcats, putting even more emphasis on the game for tiebreaker purposes with the Sun Belt tournament three weeks away.
“We’re 3-for-3 against the teams we only play once,” Marlin said after the UTA win. “We know Texas State’s going to be tough. They got off to a great start non-conference and were playing with a lot of confidence. But we’ve been very successful against them.”
Marlin is 24-10 all-time against TSU including his years at Sam Houston State when both were in the Southland Conference, and the Cajuns hold a dominant 12-1 all-time mark against TSU with all but one of those games coming since the Bobcats joined the Sun Belt for the 2013-14 season.
UL at TEXAS STATE
WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Strahan Arena, San Marcos, Texas.
RECORDS: UL 16-10, 7-6; TxSt 21-6, 10-4.
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9