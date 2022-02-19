It wasn’t the best offensive day of the season for several UL players, but it might have been for guard Makayia Hallmon.
Hallmon drained three 3-pointers and led the Cajuns with 21 points during a 73-53 road win over UL-Monroe on Saturday.
The victory lifted UL to 15-6 overall and 7-4 in Sun Belt play, while ULM fell to 4-22 and 0-12. The Cajuns also surpassed Texas State in the standings after the Bobcats (13-12, 8-5) fell at Appalachian State.
UL will finish out the regular season in the Cajundome against Georgia State on Thursday before meeting Georgia Southern next Saturday at Earl K. Long Gym.
The only other double-figure scorers for the Cajuns were Tamera Johnson and Ashlyn Jones. Johnson finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and three rebounds, while Jones added 10 points and four boards.
Ty’Reona Doucet’s streak of eight consecutive double-doubles ended with seven points and nine rebounds. Lanay Wheaton also settled for seven points and five boards.
After jumping out to a 12-2 lead early on, the Cajuns got it to 27-12 with 5:05 left until halftime on a Caira Wren basket.
Hallmon fittingly opened the second half with a 3-pointer for a 37-20 lead, and the Warhawks never threatened after that.
UL won the rebound battle 35-29 and committed 15 turnovers while shooting 51.9% from the field. The Cajuns made only 11 of 21 free throws.