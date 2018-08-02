Goal No. 1 for UL-Lafayette’s football team, and its new coaching staff, was achieved Thursday.
The Ragin’ Cajuns hit the NCAA’s new maximum limit of 110 players who may practice prior to the first day of classes when that number reported to the Athletic Performance Center for a 1:30 p.m. meeting and the official start of preseason drills.
That in itself was an accomplishment, considering that coach Billy Napier wasn’t hired until mid-December, and he and his all-new staff had no signees in the newly-created December signing period. Because of scholarship reductions incurred in previous years, that staff was also limited to 16 signees in February.
That means that the majority of the nearly 40 new faces, ones who have never been a part of a UL-Lafayette fall camp, came to the program by other means.
“Thirty-five percent of the players reporting for camp today are new,” Napier said Thursday. “We’ve done a great job as a staff of really overhauling the roster. We have a completely different team and I’m excited about watching these guys work throughout training camp.”
The on-field work begins Friday evening when the Cajuns hold the first of 15 practices scheduled prior to the Aug. 20 beginning of classes. But Napier said a lot of the hard work has already taken place.
“In case anyone hasn’t noticed, we’re a better looking football team,” he said. “We’re in better condition and a lot of our guys have remade their bodies. We’ve made progress in terms of chemistry, the unity and the togetherness that you really associate with playing championship football.
“But the biggest part is they’ve bought into our way of doing things. We’ve seen very little resistance, and when you look at the staff that we’ve put together, that tells you a lot about the progress we’ve been able to make.”
That staff may be the biggest difference in the football program. Along with nine new assistant coaches — the only carryover from former coach Mark Hudspeth’s staff is tight ends coach and former Cajun quarterback Mike Desormeaux — the staff includes five new quality control coaches, three full-time athletic nutritionists (a first in the program) and significant increases in strength/conditioning and recruiting staffing. Notably, there are now strength staffers that work with specific football position groups.
“This administration and their support have set us up for success in recruiting and developing winning talent,” said associate head coach and head strength/conditioning coach Mark Hocke, a New Orleans native and former Jesuit coach who has worked at Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Texas A&M. “With what they’ve done, our resources here are second to none. They’ve blessed us with a full-strength staff.”
“That was absolutely a priority coming in,” Napier said of the staff increases. “Really, it as part of the agreement in taking the job. That’s my familiarity in having success doing it a certain way. We want to have a year-round plan for development. I’ve benefitted from that as a coach, and I’ve seen it have success in the past.”
Napier is hoping the increases in squad and staff will translate to success, and improvement over the combined 15-22 record of the past three seasons. His team will have 25 practice sessions prior to the Sept. 1 home opener against Grambling, and will then have two more weeks of drills before its second game Sept. 15 at Mississippi State.
“The outcome of this football team is going to be up to the players,” Napier said. “The leadership on this team has really grown, and I’m excited to see how we deal with the adversity that goes with training camp.”
INJURIES: Six players who would be in prominent roles on the 110-man roster are not in fall camp due to injuries, some of them ending their seasons. Defensive end and former freshman All-American Joe Dillon (hip surgery), tight end Chase Rogers (foot surgery), kicker Stevie Artigue and defensive lineman Terrence Jones (ACL reconstruction) are likely gone for the year, and quarterback Jake Arceneaux and receiver Jarrod “Bam” Jackson (toe) won’t return until later in the season.
“They’re not in the 110,” Napier said, “but they’ll be here and participating in treatment and some of the activities.”
Napier did give a clean bill of health to offensive lineman Staten Wade (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (foot) and wide receiver Ryheem Malone (knee), saying that all should be available for the opener.
“Those guys will be modified throughout practice,” he said, “but we anticipate all three being full speed and being prepared to play when that time comes.”
SCHEDULE: The Cajuns will hold evening practices beginning at approximately 6 p.m. for the first six days of fall camp, have an off day scheduled next Thursday, and will hold their first scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 11. All practices are closed.
Aug. 11 also includes Fan Day activities from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.