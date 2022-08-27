UL senior cornerback Eric Garror never seems to have a bad day.
Perhaps it’s because he’s accomplished way more than his many doubters ever thought he could.
At 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, the Mobile, Alabama native didn’t get many Division I offers to speak of, signing late in the process with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
All he’s done since arriving at UL in 2018 is start, lead, set an example and win.
“Came in with a chip on his shoulder with a work ethic to match it,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “From day one, he's been one of those guys who goes out there and is as competitive as they absolutely get.”
It’s almost like he’s got it all figured out and all of his teammates are merely living in his world.
“EG brings the energy every day, every single day,” senior defensive tackle Ja-Quane Nelson said. “I’ve never seen him come in here and like, ‘Ugghh, we’ve got to …’ Every single day, EG’s playing music… ‘Come on y’all, let’s go.’ EG brings the energy every day.”
That level of enthusiasm, though, is only the beginning of what makes Garror so valuable to the Cajuns.
“His knowledge of the game is way farther than what you would expect a college cornerback’s knowledge of the game to be,” Desormeaux said. “He understands splits, he understands concepts, he understands the matches that we’re doing in our coverages.
“A lot of time the communication is inside out from safety to corner. He has the ability to communicate outside in as well and get things on the same page.”
Some talk is empty, but not with Garror, who knows what’s important and leads by example.
“He’s constantly talking, he’s constantly communicating on what’s coming up – kind of coaching them up on where we’ve got to be, fast to the flat or whatever the case may be,” Desormeaux said. “He does a really good job of it.”
As the Cajuns prepare for Saturday’s season opener against Southeastern at Cajun Field, Garror’s hoping his teammates are still listening.
“Everybody needs to stay humble and be more consistent,” Garror said. “I know they’re saying that we lost a lot of people, but we’ve still got people that have been here. We just have to be consistent at our work ethic – not go down to other people’s level. We were playing down to other people’s level last year.
“We just have to dominate more and play with that dog that’s in us.”
As for himself, Garror plans on becoming an even bigger film warrior during his final season.
“My film study, that can be a little better,” Garror said. “Everything’s not really about how you move. It’s just what you see. If you see it, you can react. Just getting in film and recognize the plays and recognize the formations, so I can play faster and on an NFL-type level.
“And just getting everybody else right, on the same page.”
Garror had 22 tackles, two interceptions and seven breakups. Over his first three seasons as a regular, Garror amassed five interceptions and 10 breakups.
“He practices every day like a pro,” Desormeaux said. “That’s why he is what he is. You don’t play Division I corner at 5-9 if you’re not wired that way and he absolutely is.
“His leadership has been really good for us and he just needs to keep growing in that role, because I know he’s going to keep playing really well for us.”