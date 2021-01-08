Former Ragin' Cajuns head football coach Mark Hudspeth has been named the new head coach of Gulf Shores high school, according to multiple sources.

Gulf Shores High School plays in class 6A in Alabama. They finished last season 2-8.

Hudspeth spent seven years as head coach at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He was fired in December 2017, citing lack of progress and inconsistent play along with apathy and declining support from its fan and support base.

He went on to spend one year as head coach at Austin Peay; he was suspended in June for "unacceptable conduct" before resigning from his position July 3.

Hudspeth coached the Ragin' Cajuns from 2011 to 2017, going 29-38 on the field and reaching five bowl games — though the NCAA later vacated 22 of those wins because of academic fraud and recruiting violations tied to a former assistant, David Saunders.

Hudspeth returned to Mississippi State as the Bulldogs' tight ends coach in 2018 before landing at Austin Peay in 2019. He led the Governors to an 11-4 record and their first Ohio Valley Conference title in more than 40 years in his first season.