The circumstances of a season can change the outlook of a position group in a hurry, but the picture seems to be pretty clear for UL’s outfield heading into the 2020 season.
The short version is senior Brennan Breaux will anchor the unit in center field, senior Gavin Bourgeois returns to left after missing most of last season with an injury and newcomer Ben Fitzgerald will get the first chance to nail down a starting spot in right field.
Meanwhile, Alex Hannie is going to be the primary backup at all three positions as an athletic defensive specialist.
“I think Brennan, you can pencil him in in center field,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “I think he’s rock solid. Just an older guy who has been around the block a couple times.”
The St. Thomas More product originally signed with LSU, before sitting out the 2018 season here as a transfer.
In 2019, Breaux hit .295 with nine doubles, three homers, 33 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
“I think it’s just making that next step in my game,” Breaux said Tuesday at UL’s media day. “The year that I sat out, I basically rebuilt my game from the ground up. Throughout the first season (at UL), it was kind of a test run so to say. I felt comfortable with what I was doing, but now it’s just making the next steps in my hitting and even in my pitching now. I’m looking to be the best player I can be.”
Breaux, who is expected to dabble as a left-handed relief pitcher on occasion this season as well, is one of two mainstays to build the Cajuns’ lineup around in Deggs’ eyes.
“He understands disappointment, what it is to fail and understands what it means to get back up again and adjust,” Deggs said. “I think he’ll have a great year and I think he’ll go out and play for a paycheck after this.”
Speaking of overcome adversity, Bourgeois will give his senior season a second try this spring.
After hitting .311 two years ago, Bourgeois suffered a season-ending shoulder surgery early last season.
“Gavin Bourgeois another guy who can defend and understands who he is at the plate,” Deggs said.
“I really like Bourg. He’s an older guy who understands the game. He’s had a lot of big hits here. He can run a little bit and really defend.”
The 6-1, 195-pound Fitzgerald figures to bring plenty of pop to the outfield.
“I think he is the wild card in right field,” Deggs said. “A speed and strength guy who can run who has big-time power.
“He’s just an explosive blend of speed and strength. A little bit like (2014 Cajun OF) Seth Harrison when you combine that speed and strength combo, except he’s left-handed.”
Hannie hit .313 with limited 16 at-bats last season. On the surface, the St. Thomas More two-sport standout is a “super defender - physical, can run and really defend at a big-league level.”
But Deggs is convinced there’s much more in his long-range potential.
“His bat is waiting to catch up, but it’s not from a lack of work. It’s a maturity and a timing thing.
“Hannie’s going to keep getting better and better. We might not see Hannie’s best baseball (at UL). He might be 25. He’s an athlete that’s going to keep getting better.”
Beyond those four, Deggs theoretically has Colton Frank and Tremaine Spears at his disposal. Both played some in the outfield last season and were moved to the infield in the offseason.
The other name to keep an eye on is true freshman Zeph Hoffpauir.
“He’s physical kid that has some pop in his bat,” Deggs said. “He’s learning the outfield. If not right away, I would expect him the latter part of the year to hit and hit with some pop.”