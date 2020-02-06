When you’re still four games under .500, all wins are important.
But not all of them feel the same.
After a humbling 90-52 road loss at Georgia State on Jan. 9, it’s fair to say the UL Ragin’ Cajuns were looking forward to the rematch.
Apparently, some outsiders suspected a little extra bit of motivated for coach Bob Marlin’s club, which was only a six-point underdog going into the game.
So just try to imagine how good Thursday’s dramatic 80-78 win over the visiting Panthers at the Cajundome felt.
“Yes, we talked about it,” Marlin said of the first meeting when Georgia State led by as much as 45 points.
In some rematches, the tone of Marlin’s comments would have been a bit more tame.
Against Georgia State, fat chance that was going to happen.
“I remember the feeling we had at halftime, I remember the feeling after the game and I remember the feeling the next day on the bus to Statesboro,” Marlin added.
“I don’t care for Georgia State and they certainly don’t care for me either. But we wanted to compete and we did. We came out and took their best shot tonight and came out on top.”
It was the second straight season UL beat the Panthers at the Cajundome, but only the Cajuns’ second win in the last eight games in the series.
Junior guard Cedric Russell hit a pair of huge 3-pointers in the final 1:06 of regulation to bring UL within one and give the Cajuns a 78-76 lead with 24.5 seconds left.
“Definitely,” said Russell, who finished with 17 points. “It’s just something about that blue jersey. Just from my first game playing here up until now, it’s always special.
“I know for sure if we would have had all our guys, we would have made it special up there too. I just wish we would have given it a better fight up there.”
In that first meeting, neither senior guard P.J. Hardy or freshman guard Mylik Wilson were able to play in the game due to injures.
Walk-on Mason Aucoin and freshman Calvin Temple started that first game. Neither played Thursday.
“It looks like P.J. Hardy who played 40 minutes did a great job defensively again on a really good player in (Corey) Allen and Mylik Wilson, who didn’t play off a 30-point performance, would have made a little bit of a difference in Atlanta,” Marlin observed.
In fact, it was Wilson’s aggressive drive to the basket for a bucket with 1.9 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner.
“Coach drew up a play for us,” said Wilson, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. “He told me to just get to the basket, don’t settle, so I just got to the basket and layed it up.
“Get the screen and just go to the basket and lay it in.”
It was obvious early on the Cajuns (now 10-14, 5-8) had an extra edge due to the earlier blowout, playing aggressive defense in the opening minutes.
“We definitely had a bad taste from one of the worst games we played this year just due to injuries and guys being out,” Russell said. “We were really shorthanded and they took advantage of us.
“We had a bad taste in our mouth and we owed them one tonight.”
The Cajuns actually led the Panthers (now 15-9, 8-5) by as much as 15 points with 8:35 left in the first half.
But Georgia State ended the first half strong and parlayed that into an 18-4 run to grab a 44-43 lead with 16:55 left to play.
“We told them after an extended halftime that the first five minutes were going to be crucial,” Marlin said. “They were going to come out with energy that they didn’t have to start the game.
“And sure enough they did.”
It was typical UL-Georgia State craziness. The Panthers actually built as big as a 13-point lead with 9:30 left to play.
But somehow the Cajuns didn’t wilt under the pressure.
“It’s a game of runs whether you’re home or the road,” Russell said. “Guys are going to have their momentum at times. The crowd got into it and helped us get it back.
“We just persevered and stayed through. We took that punch and we fought back.”
When it appeared Georgia State was in control, Marlin credited a Russell steal and then a Wilson 3-pointer with 7:43 left in helping UL stay alive.
Then some shifting Cajuns’ defense helped forced some critical Panther turnovers down the stretch opened the door for a potential UL comeback.
Russell took advantage by noticing a flaw in Georgia State’s defense.
“At the beginning of the game, we kind of threw first punch and got up on them when they were in man,” Russell explained. “But they fell back into zone, but they were playing soft. They were just wishing us to shoot 3s, so we kind of played into their hands for the first seven minutes of the second half.
“So I recognized to get some ball movements off some screens and just punched the gaps. It was really soft. When we started putting stress on it, that’s when we started being successful.”
Incredibly, UL found itself on the opposite end of a desperation attempt In Arlington on Jan. 30, Dou Gueye nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer after a full-length pass from Hardy.
“After we completed the play for No. 1 on ESPN, the next morning I went over with the guys how to guard that play,” Marlin said. “This is what you’ve got to do.”
Georgia State’s long pass with 1.9 seconds left wasn’t caught and trickled harmlessly out of bounds.
“He threw a good pass and it just went right through his hands,” Marlin said. “They were going to try to get Wilson on a corner shot. But I didn’t think they were going to score anyway, just like (UTA coach) Chris Ogden didn’t think we’d score last week. With two seconds and the length of the floor, you got to like your chances.”