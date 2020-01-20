There’s no sidestepping the issue.

Due to a rash of injuries throughout the season that remains an ongoing obstacle, the 2019-29 UL men’s basketball season is hanging in the balance.

There are 11 games left in the Sun Belt Conference season.

UL and UL-Monroe are tied for last place in the 12-team league at 2-7 — two games behind a four-way tie for seventh place at 4-5 between Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Troy and UT-Arlington.

Only 10 teams earn any level of participation in the Sun Belt tournament come March.

UL coach Bob Marlin’s young squad gets most of the week off before hosting ULM at 7 p.m. Saturday.

After that contest, six of UL’s final 10 games will be on the road, and four of the home games are against two of the league’s best teams in Georgia State (13-7, 6-3) and Georgia Southern (12-8, 6-3).

“We’ve been meeting,” Marlin said. “Our coaches have done a good job of trying to play to our strengths in other areas.

“Just trying to get better defensively, and we’ve got to make shots.”

So what will it take to actually survive the deluge of injuries and avoid the bottom two spots?

So many of the potential responses to that question stem from the obvious — getting healthier down the stretch.

In Monday’s weekly news conference, Marlin said the status of injured junior guard Cedric Russell is unknown.

The MRI on his foot came back clean, but there’s still a lot of pain.

Marlin did suggest it’s possible one of the injured guards could return for Saturday’s game. If it’s sophomore Trajan Wesley or freshman Mylik Wilson, it could help in attacking opposing defenses.

“It’s everything,” Marlin said of the importance of having an aggressive point guard.

“If you look back at last year, Marcus Stroman got us so many easy baskets when a play would break down, and we’re not able to do that at the current time with this group.”

Currently, freshman transfer Calvin Temple is attempting to do it by necessity, but he’s more of a natural shooting guard.

“We don’t have a guy who can go downhill,” Marlin said. “We had it with Trajan (Wesley), we had it with Mylik (Wilson) and we had it with Kobe (Julien). We don’t have a guard who can do that at this time with the ball. It really puts you at a disadvantage.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played a year in my career where I didn’t have a guy who could do that. It makes a huge difference when you can’t attack and put pressure on the defense and create some easy opportunities.”

Without productive point guard play, the team’s shooting percentage continue to plummet.

“We’re trying to do different things to spread it out and get better spacing,” Marlin said. “I said this the other night. We had some success coming out of halftime. We changed a couple of things and got some good looks, and got Jalen (Johnson) loose a couple times. We didn’t score every time, but Texas State is very sound defensively and they were able to take that away.

“It’s kind of like being an offensive coordinator in football. You’ve just got to continue to call plays and try to figure out a plan of attack that you can score. We’ve been limited in our availability of guys to do that, and certainly it’s hurt us on the offensive end."

With Wesley out since Jan. 4, UL has shot between 28% and 35% in the four games Wilson has missed since his 30-point performance in the road win over Appalachian State.

“We need to share the ball more,” Marlin said. “We have too many guys trying to do it on their own and that’s a problem. You just can’t go one-on-three.”