UL Athletics and adidas have entered a three-year partnership in which the Portland, Ore.,-based company will be the official athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand of the Ragin’ Cajuns through the 2021-22 season.
This is an extension of the deal reached between UL and Adidas in 2014.
Adidas will supply the Ragin’ Cajuns’ student-athletes, coaching staff and support staff with apparel, uniforms, footwear and other equipment, as well as provide support to UL’s equipment operations department in its regular inventory management.
“We are extremely excited to continue our partnership with adidas, a true world leader in sports apparel,” Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. “adidas is an international brand that will continue to benefit Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics over the upcoming years.”
“At adidas, we strive to provide the best for the athlete,” said Jim Murphy, senior director of NCAA Sports Marketing at adidas North America. “Louisiana’s staff is equally as dedicated to its student-athletes and ensuring each has the opportunity to reach their full potential. That makes us proud and excited to extend our partnership. Geaux Cajuns!”