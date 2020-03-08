CONWAY, S.C. For the second straight day, the No. 6-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns rebounded from Friday’s loss in style with a dominating 10-2 road victory in five innings over Coastal Carolina on Sunday in Conway, S.C.
The victory clinched the first Sun Belt series of the season, as well as improved UL’s record to 16-6 overall and 2-1 in league play.
UL will return to Lamson Park for the first time in 15 games for a 5 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday against Sam Houston State.
Coastal Carolina dropped to 13-7 overall and 1-2 in Sun Belt play.
The Cajuns began the game with an exclamation point, pounding the Chanticleers for six runs in the first inning.
Alissa Dalton walked and Kaitlyn Alderink set the table with a walk and a single. One out later, Bailey Curry walked to load the bases.
Sarah Hudek began her big day with a two-run single. Carrie Boswell added a two-run double, before Kendall Talley’s RBI single to finish off the big inning.
UL added four more runs in the third to make it a blowout win. Rawls walked ahead of Hudek’s two-run home run. Hudek finished the day 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs.
Talley then started another rally with a single before Dalton’s RBI triple and an RBI single from Alderink, who was 2-for-3 on the day. Talley was also 2-for-2 on the day.
All of that offense was in support of Megan Kleist, who pitched three perfect innings before giving up two runs in the fourth inning.
On the day, Kleist allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts in five innings.