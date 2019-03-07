LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After JaKeenan Gant carried a heavy load all season long, this time the rest of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns had his back Thursday.
In foul trouble throughout the contest with Little Rock, Gant fouled out with only five points and three rebounds in 13 minutes, but the Cajuns had Gant’s back with a dramatic 77-72 come-from-behind victory over the Trojans.
The last time Gant saw Little Rock, he had a night he won’t soon forget, scoring a Cajundome-record 45 points in a 74-61 win over the Trojans.
In the rematch on Thursday in Little Rock, Gant had a game he can’t wait to forget. But Cedric Russell scored 34 points to lead the charge back from a 12-point deficit with 8:30 to play. UL ended the game on a 26-9 run.
UL (8-12, 9-8 Sun Belt) began the evening in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Sun Belt standings in the chase to finish in the top six and avoid an on-campus play-in game on Tuesday in the Sun Belt tournament.
Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina defeated South Alabama 92-70 to take secure its position in the fifth spot.
Leading the relief effort was Russell, who nailed 5 of 8 tries from 3-point land and was 10-of-15 shooting overall.
No other Cajuns player reached double figures until late in the second half. That’s when P.J. Hardy, who hit a pair of 3s early on, got hot again to finish with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. As a team, UL shot 44.3 from the field, made 12 of 30 3-pointers and 11 of 17 free throws.