Like so many around the world since hearing the news of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead was still visibly upset about the news Monday afternoon for his weekly basketball news conference.

Besides the normal human compassion for the families of the nine victims in the crash, Brodhead felt a special bond with Bryant, even though he never met him.

Somehow that made the loss especially real and painful for him.

“The thing that bothers me the most is I thought he was going to change basketball even more by not playing,” a tearful Brodhead said. “I’m talking about women’s basketball.”

Brodhead said his interest in women’s basketball was minimal until he began coaching his daughters Ashley and Brooke, who both played Division I college basketball.

Decades later, Brodhead is in his eighth season as UL’s head women’s coach and his Cajuns are currently 13-6 overall and 6-2 in Sun Belt play heading into Saturday’s 2 p.m. home game against Little Rock.

“As a dad, I was able to coach my daughters and I love basketball, but I didn’t know what women’s basketball was until I coached them,” he explained. “It made me fall in love with the game and try to grow it. Whether I was going to become a coach or not, I was going to try to grow it because I saw how it affected their lives.”

That’s where the connection with Bryant comes. Because of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s dream of one day playing for Connecticut, the legendary NBA figure began following the women’s game as well.

“And to see him, to me, it just reminds me of (UL assistant) coach Deacon (Jones) right now,” Brodhead said. “He’s got a little 13-year-old and he’s so excited about her playing. We find any way to grow the game. And I think that’s what he (Bryant) was doing with the tournaments he was putting on.”

Through Bryant’s interest in the women’s game, his influence was already being felt as a new-found advocate of the WNBA as well as the college game.

“He (Bryant) made a statement that I thought was very important and it kind of happened to me as well, I saw basketball through my eyes and then I saw it through Gigi’s eyes and I able to see basketball in a different light,” Brodhead said. “That’s what happened to me. So it kind of touches you.”

In fact, Bryant was on his way to his daughter’s travel basketball game when the helicopter crashed.

“He would talk about it all the time,” Brodhead said. “The WNBA players, he was trying to help them, from Candace Parker on down. I think he fell in love with it because of his daughter. I feel like we’ve lost something extremely important that could have helped the women’s program — not just WNBA but I’m talking about college as well.

“He was really excited about the women’s game. And he was a doer, too. He didn’t just talk about things. He looked like he was starting to be really driven about the women’s program. As you get older, you need young people to grow the game and he was going to be a big source of that.”

Both Brodhead and UL men’s director of basketball operations Mike Murphy agreed Bryant’s lasting legacy will be the value of vision and hard work.

“What he was going to do for women’s basketball is you look at him and he’s a superstar,” Brodhead explained. “He made 1,000 shots every day. I know my kids think he was just so talented, but it wasn’t (just) that. It was his work ethic and his drive, and I think he was going to relay that to young women. If you want to be like this, it’s not just going to be your talent. It’s going to take more than your talent to be great.

“And when you start doing that, all of these young women become lawyers, doctors, presidents of companies because of self-confidence … and because ‘I can do it’ instead of ‘You can’t do this.’ I think he was going to be a big component of that.”

Murphy was impressed with Bryant’s varied skill set, including writing children’s books and children’s podcasts, in addition to being the area league MVP who also has an Oscar.

“That part of his legacy is what makes his really unique,” Murphy contended. “There are a lot of important CEOs in this country, there are a lot of important political leaders and there are a lot of important athletes, but when they get out of their arena, when they leave their venue, when they leave the corporate office, the senate and the white house and they leave the game, a lot of these guys disappear.”

Bryant was one of several basketball heroes who illustrated to young aspiring basketball stars to begin preparing for life after basketball at an early age.

“You look at (Michael) Jordan, I think he’s the first guy that really set this in motion — the Jordan brand,” Murphy said. “He’s made so much more money off the Jordan brand than he ever thought about playing. Kobe has followed that up and you’re going to see LeBron (James) follow that up.

“All three of these guys have three things in common. They have the great work ethic, they have a complete and utter passion for what they do and they know there’s more to life than just the game. They understand that and they’ve been preparing for that, really their whole lives. I think that’s the real special thing about Bryant.”