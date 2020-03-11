It was UL’s first home game at Lamson Park since Feb. 15, and apparently the No. 6-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns wanted to make quite an impression.
If four runs in the first inning didn’t achieve that feat, putting up 13 runs in the bottom of the third sure did in a dominating 19-0 victory over Sam Houston State on Wednesday in five innings.
The encore performance wasn't bad either, with UL posting a 15-0 win in five innings in Game 2 behind a monster 3-for-3 performance by Melissa Mayeux that included two homers and seven RBIs.
Megan Kleist improved to 7-5 with the win in the circle with five no-hit innings, including six strikeouts. The only baserunner was on a hit batter in the fifth inning.
UL (18-6) will return home at 6 p.m. Friday for its Sun Belt Conference home opener against Appalachian State.
The first inning saw Julie Rawls end her recent slump in style with a three-run home run, following a single to Alissa Dalton and Kaitlyn Alderink’s walk. UL’s senior catcher had gone hitless in seven of her previous eight games.
Rawls would add a double to help get that 13-inning frame going in the third. She finished the game 3 for 4.
Later in the first inning, Carrie Boswell continued her recent hot streak at the plate with a solo homer to left. That gave the Alexandria native seven RBIs in her past six games.
In the fourth inning, Alderink got the big inning started innocently enough with a single to right center. She and all her teammates in the starting lineup would score in that inning.
The star of the frame, though, was freshman first baseman Taylor Roman, who unloaded a powerful grand slam over the oak tree in left center.
Another hitting star in the game was Sarah Hudek, playing left field in this one. Hudek was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs.
Dalton finished the game 2 for 4, while Raina O’Neal was 1 for 2 with a double.
With all of that offense, UL starter Summer Ellyson didn’t need to pitch a complete game. Ellyson improved to 11-1 on the season, allowing no runs on one hit, no walks and striking out four.
Casey Dixon pitched the fifth to end the game, giving up no runs on one hit.
Mayeux got the Cajuns' hitting going in the nightcap with a three-run homer in the second inning.
That four-run second was followed by a six-run third. Mayeux again had the biggest hit with a two-run single, while O'Neal, Boswell, Roman and Holland all had RBI singles.
O'Neal added a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth.