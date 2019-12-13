At the time, there was no way anyone around UL’s football program knew what was about to happen.

The post-Brian Mitchell era with the Ragin’ Cajuns wasn’t going very well.

After four straight winning seasons with Mitchell at the helm from 1986-89, UL's program slipped to 5-6 the next season, then 2-8-1 and then sunk even further to 2-9 in 1992.

Joining the Big West Conference in 1993, there was hope for a new beginning.

Only it didn't come in the first half of the season opener with coach Nelson Stokley trying three different quarterbacks.

The combined passing statistics in that first half for Jason Sanborn, Reggie Hayes and Danny Dipace were: 2-for-12 passing for 29 yards with five interceptions.

“He (Stokley) really wanted to red-shirt Jake (Delhomme),” then-USL offensive coordinator Lewis Cook said. “I told him at halftime that if we red-shirted him, we wouldn’t be coaching him anyway next year.”

So in came Delhomme for the second half. The skinny true freshman from Class 1A Teurlings Catholic certainly did better – 8-of-17 passing for 110 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

The next game was a road trip to meet Miami of Ohio. It was the last time the Cajuns have played the Redhawks in football ... until now that is.

The two programs will square off again at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 in the LendingTree Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

For Delhomme, Cook and any Cajun fan with a good memory that last meeting with Miami was many things - forgettable, memorable and a huge turning point in the history of UL’s program.

It was frustratingly forgettable because Delhomme and the Cajuns led 28-3 late in the third quarter, only for the Redhawks to outscore UL 26-0 over the final 18:29 of play for a dramatic 29-28 win.

So when the word broke last Sunday afternoon that Miami of Ohio was UL’s bowl opponent, I wasn’t alone in immediately thinking of that game on Sept. 11, 1993.

“Yeah, I actually did,” Delhomme said. “I can’t believe we let that one get away.”

Indeed, over 26 years later, the frustration still lingers.

Yet, it was memorable. After all, it was the first collegiate start for Delhomme, who promptly helped transform the program from a nine-game losing streak to winning six straight and eight of the final nine games that season.

“It was disappointing,” Delhomme said of the loss. “The team was wondering, ‘When are we going to break this chain of losing?’ It started the next week. Isaac Bruce was one of the receivers and the quarterback played in the NFL. Memphis was way better than Miami of Ohio.”

The only loss the rest of that season was at SEC champion Florida to finish 8-3 and tie Utah State for the Big West title. In the next three games after losing at Miami, the Cajuns beat Memphis, Southern Mississippi and Tulane. UL also won at Arkansas State and Northern Illinois that season.

“Defensively, we knew we were pretty good,” Delhomme remembered about that 1993 team. “Everybody was getting used to everybody. I probably gave the offense some hope I guess you could say. We threw it around a little bit. (Receivers) Marcus Carter and Myron Robinson and then (tight ends) Buck Moncla and Ryan McGrath. They were all fifth-year seniors. I probably gave them a little (vitamin) B12 of life a little bit that maybe we can throw it a little bit. And it kind of went on from there.”

Little of that was known as the team boarded the plane for Oxford, Ohio that weekend coming off the 34-13 loss to Utah State the week before and now starting a true freshman quarterback.

In fact, Cook still remembers a conversation he had with UL’s radio team of Jay Walker and Don Allen prior to the Miami game.

“I remember telling those guys, ‘Y’all don’t bust my butt about how conservative this offense is going to be,” Cook laughed. “We’re not going to break Jake’s will in his first start.”

Turned out, Delhomme may have been the only true freshman starter in Division I that season, but there was no breaking this freshman's will. There was nothing average about Delhomme.

“I remember saying to myself in the second half against Utah State, ‘This doesn’t feel fast to me,’ ” Delhomme said. “Going play that game, I think I threw a touchdown pass to Buck Moncla on the first drive. It just felt like, ‘Man, this is nothing.’ We ran on them and we threw on them.”

That TD toss to former St. Thomas More standout Moncla actually came with 6:37 left in the second quarter for a 21-3 halftime lead. Aaron Fisher and Marcus Prier had TD runs earlier in the game.

But after Miami threw a 12-yard TD pass to Jeremy Patterson to cut it to 28-10 with 3:29 left in the third, it appeared the Cajuns would answer with their own score to put the game away.

Only Delhomme’s pass attempt to Fisher on third-and-goal from the 4 was intercepted at the goal line.

“They undercut a route on the goal line, which in high school doesn’t happen nearly as often,” Cook said. “Fortunately Jake was a good athlete. He was able to make the tackle or the guy would have gone 100.”

Ironically, a miscue by another all-time UL great in safety Orlando Thomas also helped Miami’s cause in the 29-28 comeback win. Thomas led the nation with nine interceptions that year, but apparently he should have had at least 10.

“And I’ll never forget this, our best player was Orlando Thomas, he dropped an interception on the last drive,” Delhomme said. “It hit him between the 4 and the 2. He just didn’t catch it for whatever reason. They scored late and beat us late.”

Carter finished with seven receptions for 107 yards to lead the Cajuns, who also got 117 rushing yards from Fisher in the game.

Patterson had 10 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns for Miami – known as the Redskins back then and finished 4-7 in 1993. Patterson’s 44-yard TD catch with 1:43 secured the comeback win.

As it turned out, that heartbreaking loss kept UL from its first 9-2 season since 1976.

What it also did, however, was rejuvenate the program for another exciting era.

Delhomme and the Cajuns enjoyed two more winning seasons over the next two years and then finished 5-6 against the toughest schedule in school history in 1996, including the memorable 29-22 win over Texas A&M.

Delhomme went on to play 11 years in the NFL, including taking the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2003. Cook went back to high school and is arguably the top high school football coach in the history of the Acadiana area.

Both are impressed with the job coach Billy Napier and his staff have done to breathe life into UL’s program once again.

“I think we give people issues with a lot of our play-calling, stretching the field – doing some good field and boundary stuff,” Delhomme said. “I think we developed football players. We’re making them better. I think (offensive coordinator) Rob Sale does a phenomenal job with the offensive line. They’ve got a nasty streak. I think they’re doing a great job.”

Cook naturally focuses on the team’s organization.

“I’m impressed just with the way they handled themselves, the character of the players when you listen to the interviews and then just they always seem to know what to do,” Cook said. “There’s not a lot of confusion and mishaps. They may not be great in every area, but there’s no area that they’re totally let down in all the time. You can tell everybody’s on the same page. The kids seem to be happy. I’m just impressed with the whole operation.”