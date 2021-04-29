UL coach Matt Deggs’ plans weren’t for his Ragin’ Cajuns to be sitting 22-18 overall and 8-7 in Sun Belt play battling to stay in the upper half of the league’s West division race.
But while that’s the reality heading into this weekend’s three-game series against Texas State, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, don’t expect Deggs to give up on his lofty preseason goals, including qualifying for the NCAA tournament.
“A lot of us are pretty similar just looking across the country, unless your name is Vanderbilt or Arkansas … there’s probably 10 or 12 of them that are at a different level right now,” Deggs said. “Other than that, there’s a lot of teams grinding.
“Somebody’s going to have to fill those spots, and it’ll be the team with the most grit that will continue to persevere. We’ve got enough pitching to do it.”
The Cajuns are in third place in the West with only two games separating first-place Little Rock (9-6), UT-Arlington (7-5) and fourth-place Texas State (17-25, 7-8).
UL's efforts will be helped this weekend by Thursday afternoon's announcement that all outdoor athletic events will be at full capacity effective immediately, beginning with Friday's game at Russo Park.
Deggs is convinced if the Cajuns can take care of a few nagging details, a strong finish is still possible.
“There’s 14 left in the regular season, and I think they expect to win them (all), and I’m being serious,” Deggs insisted. “I really do.
“We’re like the kid that keeps touching the stove even after mom tells you not to. It’s very lovable, but it’s, ‘Don’t do that, don’t do that, don’t do that.’ At some point, the light bulb’s going to go off and it’s going to go boom.”
There are a few reasons to believe in the optimism.
One is the recent good hitting from senior Brennan Breaux, who had four RBIs at Little Rock last weekend and two more hits against UL-Monroe on Tuesday.
“Brennan’s a professional,” Deggs said. “He’s a guy that handles his business. He’s a great leader. He’s a great teammate. He will absolutely do and execute anything you ask him to do. The game will reward you and pay you back. He’s versatile. He can play any of the outfield spots, first base and he could probably pitch if we had to.
“And obviously, he’s a really good hitter. If we can get him going, it’s going to be a lot of fun heading down the road.”
On the mound, reliever Jacob Schultz has seen an upgrade in velocity of late.
“He comes out (against McNeese last week) and he’s 90, 91, 92, 93 … you look up and it’s 94, 95, 95 and then he winds up hitting a bunch of 96s,” Deggs said. “Just kind of right in front of everybody’s eyes, he hits another gear.
“If he’s going to be a mid-90s guy, it’s a game-changer obviously, because he’s not straight. He’s got a lot of run on the baseball. What a shot in the arm that would be if he can maintain that, which is did Saturday (in Little Rock) when he came out.”
This weekend’s expected pitching matchups feature all right-handers. UL’s sticking with Spencer Arrighetti (6-3, 2.01 ERA) Friday, followed by Connor Cooke (4-2, 2.17) Saturday. Game 3 remains unclear.
Texas State figures to start Zackary Leigh (2-05, 5.54), followed by Zeke Wood (2-3, 3.60) and Tony Robie (0-1, 4.34).
Texas State was the preseason pick to win the West race but has a 5.29 team ERA.