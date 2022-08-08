He participated in senior day activities last fall, so former Lafayette High offensive lineman David Hudson thought his playing career at UL was over.
Yet there the veteran was at UL media day last week ready for another August camp.
“I definitely did,” Hudson said when asked if he thought he was leaving after last season. “I already played five seasons and what more do I have to show?”
So what happened?
“But coach Des (coach Michael Desormeaux) is pretty convincing I’d say,” Hudson explained. “I couldn’t get away from it. I felt like I have more to prove.”
Part of Desormeaux’s selling point was the offseason approach.
“He allowed me to get my body right,” Hudson revealed. “I’ve been playing a couple seasons through some injuries. He allowed me to have some personal time to get my body right.”
Moreover, playing under Desormeaux in his new head coaching role was intriguing for Hudson.
“I’d go to all my Dad’s practices when he was coaching here,” said Hudson, whose father Ron coached at UL for six seasons. “I’d walk around practice and see coach Des – now he’s coaching me. It’s pretty unique and also coach Des is a great dude, so why would I not want to play for him?”
Now a veteran team leader, Hudson looks the part – no more mullet hairdos – now short hair and clean shaven.
“I definitely had to clean it up,” Hudson laughed. “I’m getting old, kind of turning into a little grandpaw, so I had to cut off all the flow and all the mullet.”
As for his role, Hudson is ready for anything.
"Right now as an older guy on the offensive line, I kind of see myself to take some younger guys on my wing and help them learn the playbook and try to create some depth in this offensive line," he said. "We have so much depth whether I’m a starter or a backup. I’m about whatever. I love this group of guys."
Practicing well
UL coach Michael Desormeaux likes what he’s seen so far through three days of practice for his Ragin’ Cajuns, especially from the younger performers.
“That’s always a learning curve the first day you put pads on,” he said. “(Sunday) was the first day in shells. That was one of the best first days in pads that we’ve had as far as practicing the right way – getting each other off the ground and not taking unnecessary shots … not taking profile shots as we call them.
“The young guys have done a good job and I think our veterans have done a good job of coaching them as we go through as well.”
Naturally, there were still plenty of mistakes you almost want early in camp.
“There’s no such thing as good enough,” Desormeaux said. “Everything’s got to be a little bit better. Offensively, the combinations need to get a little bit better, the route detail needs to get a little bit better, the mastery of the offense in communication needs to get better.
“On defense, we do a lot of different things – communicating, being on the same page, getting the front moving in the same direction, making sure the whole back end is in the same coverage. Certainly every day trying to make new mistake.”
Replacing Butler
Throughout the season, noticing little differences with a new head coach in place will be part of the process.
One distinct change in the special teams philosophy. With arguably the program’s best special teams player – Percy Butler - now in the NFL in Washington, replacing him at gunner on punt coverage will be a chore.
The field of candidates is larger than usual because new kicking game coordinator Luke Paschall can also now choose from offensive players if needed.
“There may be an offensive player that’s really good at getting off press coverage out there that can get down the field and cover a punt,” Paschall said. “We’ve kind of limited ourselves in the past here in not using offensive players on the punt and kickoff teams.
“Not to say that doesn’t work, but when you have access to the entire roster, it gives you a pretty good pool of guys.”
With over 1,000 gradable special teams plays in his career at UL, replacing Butler with one player isn’t likely, so don’t expect that approach.
“Percy was unbelievable,” Butler said. “It’s hard to replace something like that, but we can do it through committee. We’re not always looking for tackles. If (punter) Rhys (Byrns) is going to hang it up there four or five seconds, it’s not always about making tackles – a fair catch is just as good as a tackle.
“It’ll be a great competition.”