For three seasons now, UL head football coach Billy Napier’s name has been connected with job openings at Power Five programs all across the country.

This time, the rumors were actually true with an official announcement posted on Twitter that Napier is leaving the Ragin’ Cajuns for the Florida Gators.

Gator Nation, let's welcome Head Coach Billy Napier to The Swamp! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/Je7Z5tK1gI — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 28, 2021

The Cajuns are coming off an 11-1 season that again landed the program in Top 25 polls for multiple weeks.

Napier’s record in four seasons at UL was 39-12.

Florida fired Dan Mullen after four seasons with a record of 34-15, but the Gators were 5-6 overall and 2-6 in SEC play this season. The final straw was a 24-23 overtime loss to Missouri on Nov. 20.

The Gators were 2-9 under Mullen in their last 11 games against Power Five teams.

Napier will be Florida’s fourth head coach in the last eight seasons.

“I could not be happier for and more proud of Billy Napier as he begins his next chapter of coaching at the University of Florida," UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. "I want to personally thank him, our student-athletes, and staff for the unprecedented body of work they accomplished these past four years. I know I speak for all of Cajun Nation in wishing Billy, Ali, and the kids great success moving forward. Our efforts will soon turn to identifying the next head coach for our nationally-ranked football program.”

In many ways, it was just a matter of time that Napier would leave after transforming UL’s program into a group of five power during his four seasons in Lafayette. Beginning with the 11-3 season in 2019, the rumors never ceased.

Last season, it was more of the same.

Shortly after defeating Appalachian State for the first time, Napier name was quickly connected to replacing Will Muschamp at South Carolina.

After that game, however, UL released a statement from Napier that he was “moving forward at Louisiana,” essentially hoping to continue the program’s pursuit of the Sun Belt Conference championship.

Auburn’s job then came open and again the Napier rumors fizzled out.

Two years ago, Napier’s name was connected with job openings at Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis, Arkansas and Baylor.

One day before playing Miami of Ohio in the Lendingtre.com Bowl in Mobile, Napier squashed surging rumors about him taking over at Mississippi State.

The 42-year-old Napier came to the Cajuns in December of 2017 after one season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

The biggest selling point on Napier upon arrival was the head coaches he had worked under. He began his college coaching career under Tommy Bowden at Clemson and later worked for Dabo Swinney at Clemson, before heading to Alabama first as an analyst in 2011 and then as a wide receivers coach from 2013-16 under Nick Saban.

In between those two stints, Napier worked for a season at quarterbacks coach at Colorado State and tight ends coach at Florida State.

Napier’s first season was filled with ups and downs.

The Cajuns went 7-7 that season with a 5-3 record in Sun Belt play. UL’s best win that first season was the 47-43 home victory over Arkansas State. The Cajuns competed well with Appalachian State twice in that first season, but lost decisions of 27-17 on the road in the regular season and then 30-19 at Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

The Cajuns earned a bowl big with a 7-6 record at the time, but was handled 41-24 by Tulane in the Cure Bowl.

The postgame analysis was UL’s passing game wasn’t physical or efficient enough just yet.

Things improved dramatically during Napier’s second season in 2019.

Despite losing a frustrating 38-28 decision to Mississippi State in the opener, Napier’s offense quickly showed the ability to score, averaging 48.5 points over the next four games.

But again, Appalachian State proved to be an obstacle UL couldn’t overcome with a 17-7 home loss.

After that, however, the Cajuns kept putting up big point totals and didn’t lose again until the postseason.

Quarterback Levi Lewis had his best passing season that year, throwing for 3,050 yards with 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions. A huge part of that success was having a clear-cut No. 1 receiving target in Ja’Marcus Bradley with 60 receptions for 960 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Only UL’s kryptonite continued to be the Mountaineers, who defeated UL 45-38 in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

Prior to Napier’s third season at UL, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and so did a rash of injuries to the squad’s receiving corps.

Napier’s extra close attention to detail allowed the Cajuns to flourish during the unusual pandemic times.

The biggest question was how good the passing game could be having to rely on so many first-year wide receivers.

Somehow, though, the Cajuns were the talk of the nation in the 2020 season opener with a convincing 31-14 road upset of No. 23-ranked Iowa State.

For the first time since World War II, UL’s football team was ranked in the top 25.

After two tight wins, Coastal Carolina kicked a field goal on the game’s final play for a 30-27 road upset of the Cajuns in week four. It proved to be no fluke, though, with the upstart Chanticleers going undefeated in the regular season.

UL wouldn’t lose again in the regular season either and again had to travel east for the Sun Belt title game – this time to Conway, South Carolina.

Only two days prior to the game, it was announced there was a COVID-19 breakout within Coastal’s ranks.

Napier infamously tweeted out after the announcement, “Surely we are going to reschedule this game, right …”

It wasn’t in the cards, though. Instead the Cajuns held on to defeat UTSA in the First Responders Bowl and finished the historic season 10-1 and ranked No. 15 in the final AP poll.

With almost an entire football team back, the Cajuns were ranked in the preseason AP poll for the first time in school history.

Only the road season opener against a Big 12 opponent didn’t go as well this time with Texas rolling past the Cajuns 38-18.

That was followed by a lackluster 27-24 home win over Nicholls, but not to worry, UL has run the table since then to return to the Top 25 once again while earning the host site in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.