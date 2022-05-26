The UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team has been in Montgomery, Alabama since Monday and still hasn’t played a single baseball game yet.
The new plan is for the No. 4-seeded Cajuns to meet No. 5 seed and defending Sun Belt champion South Alabama at 4 p.m. Friday to begin a single-elimination version of the Sun Belt Tournament at Riverwalk Stadium.
And head coach Matt Deggs isn’t very happy about it.
“I don’t think it’s right,” Deggs said. “We could have played three games yesterday (Wednesday) and definitely could be playing today (Thursday). That doesn’t sit too good with me.
“We all signed up for a double-elimination. Obviously, we’re going to show up and play when they tell us to. But I don’t think it’s right, because we had the opportunity to play games.”
The Sun Belt issued the following reason on its website for changing the tournament's format:
"The decision was made following a significant weather delay on Wednesday and in consideration of Thursday’s weather forecast and student-athlete rest and recovery during postseason play. The games committee must be confident that the double-elimination bracket would be completed prior to Sunday’s NCAA automatic qualifier deadline—and based on Wednesday’s weather delay and Thursday’s weather forecast it was not confident it could see that bracket to completion, necessitating the change to a single-elimination format," the league office said Wednesday.
The good news is the Cajuns haven’t exactly been sitting idle in their hotel rooms since Monday. With practice fields available at nearby high school and Auburn-Montgomery, as well as access to a weight room at Tyler Robertson’s former high school, the Cajuns have been able to practice and/or work out every day.
But they clearly would have preferred playing games.
“I just feel bad for these kids who have worked so hard all year long,” Deggs said. “I’m really disappointed for these kids.
“With that said, who knows, we might breeze through this tournament and be playing until late June, or we might he going home early. We’ll see. It’s just disappointing.”
Tuesday’s play-in round was completed, reducing the tournament field to eight teams. Three of the eight teams – Texas State (25 RPI), Georgia Southern (12 RPI) and Coastal Carolina (29 RPI) – may already be penciled into the NCAA regional field in the committee’s mind.
For the other five teams, each game will now include much more pressure, especially Friday’s quarterfinal round.
For the record, UL’s current RPI is 59.
“Definitely,” Deggs said. “It’s not going to affect those three teams, but it’s a different story for the other five.”
In addition to the added consequences on Friday’s games, the single-elimination format also tweaks the coaching strategy for each game.
“I think it does,” Deggs said. “It’s more of an all-hands-on-deck approach now. You’ve got to win today and worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.
“But really in a lot of ways, we’ve been thinking that way for the last three or four weeks.”
The winner will meet the winner of Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Texas State-ULM game in a 7 p.m. semifinals game Saturday.
The first semifinals game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday with the championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
The expected pitching matchup is UL southpaw Brandon Talley against South Alabama right-hander Matt Boswell. Talley is 2-2 with a 3.43 ERA, allowing 40 hits, 20 walks and striking out 43 in 44.2 innings.
Boswell threw a complete game in the Jaguars’ only win at Russo Park earlier this season, giving up five runs on four hits, one walk and eight strikeout in the 6-5 win.
Boswell is 6-4 with a 4.67 ERA, striking out 89 in 79 innings on the season.