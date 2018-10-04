New NCAA redshirt regulations have sent a ripple through college football this season, including the transfers of several players to seek better opportunities under the new guidelines.
UL-Lafayette has reached the benchmark for the new rule that allows players to participate in four contests and still take a redshirt season that does not count against their four years of eligibility.
Saturday's Sun Belt Conference game at Texas State is UL-Lafayette's fifth game. The Ragin' Cajuns (1-3) have more than a dozen players — including eight true freshmen — who have a redshirt year available and have participated in all four games this season. But Cajuns coach Billy Napier said it’s a non-issue for his team.
“Those guys are playing for a reason, and they’re going to continue to play,” Napier said. “We need every one of them, I promise you. We’re putting them out there.”
Six of the Cajuns’ true freshmen who have played in all four games are on defense — linemen Masry Mapieu and Timaje Porter, linebackers Kris Moncrief and Andre Riley (of Plaquemine), and defensive backs Eric Garror and Percy Butler (also from Plaquemine). Offensive lineman Max Mitchell and punter Rhys Byrns are the other four-game freshmen.
Garror and Byrns have started three and four games respectively, and the other six have played prominent roles. Napier said that barring injury, there’s no chance any of them would go to the sidelines the rest of the year for redshirt purposes.
“Who else is going to play? You got anybody else?” Napier joked with local media during his weekly news conference. “We don’t have those issues. Hopefully one day we’ll have those conversations, and they’ll be critical decisions, but right now it’s get them ready to play every week and play the best we got.”
The Cajuns have a handful of players who played as true freshmen last season, including backup quarterback Levi Lewis, but most of those are also in significant roles. But Napier said at least one player, injured sophomore tight end Chase Rogers, might be able to take advantage of the rule later this season.
Rogers played as a true freshman in 2017, catching six passes with one score and earning third-team All-Sun Belt honors, but he had two off-season foot surgeries after entering the spring as the Cajuns’ starter. Rogers could play in as many as four games at the end of this season and not lose an eligibility year.
“He’s been doing great in rehab,” Napier said, “and let’s say he gets healthy and recovers and he’s available at the end of the year. We anticipate him getting back to where he can practice the last third of the season, and we’ll be able to make some decisions at that point.”
Another player with similar possibilities is senior kicker Stevie Artigue, the Cajuns’ starter for three seasons who was 19 of 24 on field goals in 2016 and 10 of 14 despite nagging injuries last year. Artigue kicked as a true freshman in 2015 and has not used a redshirt year, so he could also see action late this season and not lose his final eligibility year.
In the zone
Napier and the UL-Lafayette offense have found a source of pride in red-zone efficiency this season, with the Cajuns entering Saturday’s game as the country’s only unit with touchdowns on every trip inside opposing 20-yard-lines this year. The offense is a perfect 12 for 12 after scoring TDs on both red-zone trips against Alabama.
“We preach that and we’re going to try to keep going after that,” said offensive guard Robert Hunt. “That’s where we’ve played our best game.”
Twelve teams nationally have scored points on every red-zone trip this season, but the other 11 have all finished drives with field goals. Last year, collegiate teams scored touchdowns on 61.9 percent and scored points on 84.0 percent of their red-zone trips.
“This is a product of good preparation and good execution,” Napier said. “Our guys have done a great job of executing when we’ve been inside the 20, especially with the way we’ve run the ball at times. We spend a lot of time on it, we start our week with a red-zone drill, and we use some of the things we did at Arizona State when we had a really good red zone group last year.”
Napier was offensive coordinator at Arizona State last season, and the Sun Devils scored touchdowns 40 of 53 times in the red zone (75.5 percent) and scored points on 51 of 53 red-zone trips (96.2 percent).
Good spirits
Napier said he hasn’t seen any morale issues despite the Cajuns’ three-game loss streak, two of them to SEC West opposition.
“Nobody likes to lose, don’t get me wrong,” he said. “But when you play two SEC West teams like we have, there’s going to be struggles that go with that. You just keep pointing out that if you do your job, play with correct technique, get rid of mental errors and eliminate the few loafs we have, we’ll have a better chance to win.”
“That losing feeling’s not the best,” nose tackle LaDarrius Kidd said. “That makes us want to push and go harder. In the end you want to do your job no matter who you play and we didn’t get the job done last week.”