If you liked the fan-friendly concession prices at Ragin Cajun football games, you're in luck.
The concessions menu will be extended for the softball and baseball seasons. That's 60 combined home games where you'll find hot dogs, popcorn and potato chips available for $1 each.
The menu also includes bottled water, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, pretzels, nachos, fountain soda, 16-ounce domestic beer cans, Frito chili pies and ICEEs. All items are available for purchase for $3 or less under the new pricing structure.
Additionally, new premium items such as crawfish nachos, turkey legs, po’boys, jambalaya and shrimp & grits will be on sale to fans at prices ranging from $4 to $8.