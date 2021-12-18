Through one game any way, it was much of the same for the No. 16-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
The offense was up and down, but delivered when it needed to, the defense made critical stops in the fourth quarter and the Cajuns prevailed 36-21 over Marshall in another close game in coach Michael Desormeaux’s debut at the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday.
The win was the 13th straight for the Cajuns to tie Appalachian State for the best record in Sun Belt history at 13-1.
Trialing 21-16 with 11:54 left in regulation, the Cajuns marched 68 yards on eight plays in 3:34.
The big play on the drive was a 48-yard connection from Levi Lewis to Michael Jefferson on third-and-13 to reach the Marshall 12.
Emani Bailey did the honors with a 4-yard touchdown run on third-and-2 for a 22-21 lead. UL attempted a two-point conversion, but the pass attempt to Dalen Cambre in the back of the end zone didn’t work.
The clutch Jefferson catch was UL’s first third-down conversion since the first quarter when the Cajuns converted on their first four tries.
After the defense held, Lewis again hit Jefferson deep – this time for 54 yards to the Marshall 17. That set up a 3-yard touchdown run for Montrell Johnson with 3:54 left to account for the final score.
Lewis finished the game 19-of-31 passing for 270 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 74 yards for 12 carries to earn New Orleans Bowl Most Valuable Player honors.
After yet another stop by the defense, UL's offense put the game away for good with a six-play, 52-yard drive in 1:45. Bailey scored on a 2-yard touchdown run for a 15-point lead.
That drive gave UL 36:04 in time of possession, giving the Cajuns the only three games with over 35 minutes of possession in the 20 years of the New Orleans Bowl.
The first two offensive possessions for the Cajuns couldn’t have started out much better for the Cajuns’ new play-caller.
The first drive covered 81 yards in 13 plays in 5:34. Lewis hit five of six passes for 53 yards on the drive, including a 9-yard TD pass to Bailey with 9:26 left in the first quarter.
On the second drive, the Cajuns went 13 plays again, this time for 40 yards in 6:35 to get a 42-yard field goal by Snyder for a 10-0 lead with 1:29 left in the first quarter.
The biggest problem in the first half was Marshall freshman running back Rasheen Ali, who had 130 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries in the first half.
He would finished with 160 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
First, Ali broke loose on a 63-yard run up the middle to cut UL’s lead to 10-7 with 50 seconds left in the opening period.
In the next quarter, Ali made a 14-yard touchdown run around the corner look easy to give the Herd a 14-10 lead with 10:32 left until intermission.
Lewis, who ran for 10 yards on the game’s first play, finally kept it again on the second play of UL’s sixth drive and went 55 yards to the Marshall 20.
Again, UL settled for a Snyder field goal – this one from 25 yards to narrow Marshall’s lead to 14-13 with 1:28 left until halftime.
With Marshall winning the coin toss, the Thundering Herd were in great position to have possessions on both sides of intermission, but UL safety Bralen Trahan messed up those plans with his first interception of the season off a deflection.
Trahan returned it 26 yards to the Marshall 46.
Lewis hit Jacob Bernard for 42 yards on the next play, but the Cajuns weren’t able to push it in.
Consequently, Snyder made a 24-yard field goal for a 16-14 Cajuns’ lead at the half.
Snyder’s three first-half field goals tied UL’s New Orleans Bowl record with Hunter Stover and Brett Baer each making three field goals.
The third quarter was very frustrating for the Cajuns. While the defense get Marshall’s offense bogged down, UL saw a promising nine-play, 58-yard drive end with a turnover on downs at the Marshall 12.
Then after the defense forced a punt, the Cajuns suffered a three-and-out to lose field position.
Marshall seized that opportunity by driving 63 yards on 13 plays in 4:20 to take the lead.
The Herd overcame a third-and-10 with a 14-yard Ali run and then a third-and-goal from the 9 with a 9-yard touchdown run to seize the 21-16 lead with 1:01 left in the third quarter.
