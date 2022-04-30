The UL Ragin’ Cajuns broke out the big bats again for more Sun Belt Conference road success this weekend at Appalachian State.
One day after trouncing the Mountaineers by 11 runs, the Cajuns continued to crush the baseball to win the series with a 12-7 victory Saturday.
The win improved the Cajuns to 25-16 overall and 14-6 in league play, while Appalachian State fell to 14-26 and 5-15. The final game is slated for noon Sunday.
Friday’s 14-3 win was powered by three red-hot hitters. Carson Roccaforte was 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs. Julian Brock was 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs. Heath Hood was 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs.
By the end of the second inning Saturday, UL’s offense already had posted seven more runs with four in the first and three in the second.
Max Marusak began his big day with an RBI double in the first. Tyler Robertson followed with an RBI single, Hood an RBI single of his own, and Kyle DeBarge finished off the big inning with a solo home run.
In the second inning, Marusak singled home a run and then scored after his stolen base was followed by a throwing error.
Robertson added an RBI double to make it 7-1.
The Mountaineers had a better day at the plate Saturday, chasing UL starter Jacob Schultz with seven runs on 10 hits in 2⅓ innings.
That opened the opportunity for senior southpaw Austin Perrin to save the day. Perrin stabilized the situation with 4⅔ shutout innings, allowing one hit, two walks and striking out five to claim his first victory of the season.
Dylan Theut pitched the final two innings to finish off the game with four strikeouts.
In the third, Brock had a homer for UL, and Marusak doubled and scored on Robertson’s fielder’s choice ground ball.
Marsuak finished the game 3 for 6 with two doubles and two RBIs. Robertson was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
Brock added a homer in the third and finished 3 for 5 with an RBI.
The Cajuns collected 18 hits in the win and also were aided by six Mountaineer errors.