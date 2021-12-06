When Billy Napier came to UL four years ago, he had been around.

Sure, he was fairly young at 38 years old and had never been a head coach before, but Napier had coached on staffs at such programs as Clemson, Alabama and Arizona State.

Michael Desormeaux hasn’t been around nearly as much.

The 36-year-old played high school football in New Iberia, college football at UL, coached high school ball in New Iberia and Youngsville and coached college football with the Cajuns.

Yet, so many of the qualities that made Napier a smashing success with the Cajuns are the same things UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard sees in Desormeaux.

“It just happened to be coincidental that the traits happened to be similar between the two men,” Maggard said. “I have no problem with that. I know what we all think of coach Napier. It’s only a credit to both of those guys to have similar traits and qualities.”

Time will tell how accurate that assessment is.

Desormeaux will officially be announced as UL's next head football coach in a 3 p.m. press conference Tuesday at Russo Park.

Desormeaux’s lack of experience in other programs is a concern to many fans.

Exactly what kind of network has he really been able to build in the world of college football?

Will Desormeaux be able to hire a defensive coordinator to fill the huge shoes left by Patrick Toney joining Napier in Florida?

Great questions. Replacing Toney will be critical first step for Desormeaux, but it’s also true acquiring Toney didn’t exactly require a national search. His career began as a walk-on coach at Southeastern and he later coached at Sam Houston and UTSA.

UL is also losing an outstanding running backs coach in Jabbar Juluke and strength coach in Mark Hocke. Even if the bulk of the staff remains, there will be some crucial hires to make.

That's the first hurdle Desormeaux must leap to sway some of the doubters.

Still, the naysayers were expecting more outside experience from this hire.

That was never part of Maggard’s criteria, however.

That’s what made this a unique search for UL’s athletic director. Typically, a search is needed after firing a coach. Napier left after unprecedented success.

So in Maggard’s mind, Desormeaux got to experience what it took to succeed while serving under Napier for four years. He didn’t need to go to Alabama or Clemson to get it.

That took care of number two of Maggard’s top four criteria. Topping the list was the ability to build positive relationships with athletes. Interviewing the players on this team checked that box with neon colors.

Third was being a relentless recruiter and connecting with coaches in Louisiana. Desormeaux’s track record in that area was outstanding as well.

And it just so happened that he had a 3.9 cumulative grade-point average as a athlete at UL, so Desormeaux gets the student part of this equation as well.

“He just checked all the boxes,” Maggard said. “I am extremely excited about the future of our program.

“We have a great product. We don’t need to rebuild. We don’t need to reset. All we need to do is to continue to enhance and advance the culture as we know it today.”

Promoting from without and within have both worked over the years. There's no right way to do it.

No program in the Sun Belt has been more consistently successful than Appalachian State over the last three decades, however, and the Mountaineers' last two hires were former players and coaches. And so far, the ball keeps rolling in Boone.

We'll find out over the next two to three years if the foundation Napier built will stand the test of time.

The local aspect is also troublesome for some, while being a selling point for others.

It’s actually worked pretty well in this athletic department over the years. From Broussard’s Yvette Girouard in softball to Crowley’s Nelson Stokley in football to Crowley’s Tony Robichaux in baseball to Lafayette’s Michael Lotief in softball to Franklin’s Charles Lancon in track to Lafayette’s Garry Brodhead in women’s basketball, most of the school's most successful coaches have strong local ties.

Can’t help but imagine what might have been if Rayne’s Lewis Cook was given this opportunity 23 years ago.

But this is sports. Maggard knows that and Desormeaux knows that.

Both believe if Desormeaux is as diligent integrating his values into the program as Napier was, the wins on the field will come.

If that takes place, there may not need to be another football coaching search for a while.

What a storybook hire this will be.

If not, let's just say Maggard’s assessment will certainly be scrutinized.