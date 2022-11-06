An abrupt shift in momentum is really an amazingly puzzling thing to watch.
It can be exhilarating if your team is on the right side of it and down right debilitating on the other.
When UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge did his best Superman impersonation for a leaping 10-yard touchdown run to give the Cajuns a 17-0 lead over Sun Belt West Division-leading Troy midway through the third quarter Saturday, things were looking fantastic for the home squad.
Troy’s offense had 99 total yards at the time, while UL’s offense was approaching 200 rushing yards.
It ended the sixth straight possession the Cajuns’ offense had collected at least two first downs against Troy’s vaunted defense.
Two plays after the ensuing kickoff, the Trojans faced a third-and-6 from their own 29. Going into that critical play, Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson was 5-for-11 for 28 yards and an interception.
Most likely, it was a do-or-die play for the Trojans. Instead of wilting, Watson hit RaJae Johnson over the middle for 16 yards and a first down.
At that very second, the entire game changed. One fairly routine first-down grab reenergized the Trojans.
Somehow, Troy could do no wrong the rest of the way, and the Cajuns had no answers. Two quarters of consistent football – other than the incredible lack of ability to make a field goal – were almost instantly out the window.
It’s why Yogi Berra was a genius.
It’s why one of the dumbest statements ever made to a diehard sports fan is, “What are you worried about, you’re winning?”
It’s why it’s faulty analysis to say a poor official’s ruling or a bad play-call by a coach is just one play that can’t determine the outcome a game.
Those silly statements are made by people who apparently have never witnessed games like the one played at Cajun Field on Saturday.
Momentum is incredibly powerful and really hard to fully comprehend.
After that completion to Johnson, Troy could do no wrong ... just with the snap of a finger.
Watson went from “Exactly how is that guy the quarterback of a first-place team?” for two and a half quarters to looking like the most poised all-conference quarterback around, eluding intense pressure and putting the ball on the money downfield.
Suddenly, a passing game that looked completely inept turned unstoppable … with one completion.
We''ll never know what would have happened if the officials had called holding on that play.
On the flip side, the Cajuns' offense that was surprisingly consistent and well-executed for six straight possessions in an instant turned incapable of gaining any more positive yardage.
UL’s last four possessions produced one first down and only 14 total yards.
It’s incredible how powerful momentum can be.
“As an offense, we just have to produce a little better in the fourth quarter,” Wooldridge said.
As for an offensive line playing without starting right tackle Carlos Rubio against the nation’s No. 3 rated rushing defense in October, it was impressive the Cajuns were able to become only the second team all season to eclipse 200 yards (Ole Miss in opener) against Troy.
No other offense had more than 255.
“Our think our guys up front did a really nice job,” Desormeaux said.
But it all came crashing down in the fourth quarter.
How healthy was Wooldridge after landing flat on his back to make it 17-0?
“Just not enough putting it together,” Desormeaux said of Wooldridge. “Certainly, the guy’s taken some licks. He’s playing through a lot of things too. I felt like we needed to be able to run the ball at the end to help him out a little bit, kind of knowing where he’s at – what state he was in, his ability to move around.”
Wooldridge insisted after the game he’ll be ready to start Thursday’s game.
There were even more tangible reasons to understand how the defense faltered down the stretch. Losing a pair of defensive linemen in Ja-Quane Nelson and Jordan Lawson certainly hurt the cause.
“When we had some guys go down, we had to get into a little more four-down stuff,” Desormeaux explained. “Our plan was to play a little bit more odd front. We had to switch to more four-down stuff to try to help those guys out.
“It was something that kind of happened when we lost those guys right away. We kind of got to where we were a little bit out of sorts. We kind of had to play some things that we hadn’t repped as much as you’d want to.”
Troy took full advantage. After looking limited until the 20-play scoring drive to end the third quarter, the Trojans played with supreme confidence.
“We’ve got to figure it out,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got to figure a way to close out games and find ways to win in the end.”
Desormeaux regularly points out the difference between thinking you can do something and knowing it.
Somehow, Troy mustered up that level of swagger out of one third-down completion. Somehow, they knew they could do it, much like UL teams of the past two seasons did when it mattered the most.
This year’s Cajuns are only left to hope they can Thursday night.