Welcome back, Summer Ellyson.
The No. 16-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns only got two hits in Friday’s Sun Belt Conference series opener against red-hot South Alabama, but Ellyson made sure that was enough with a 1-0 win at Lamson Park.
“I thought she did a really good job of staying out of the middle of the plate,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said of Ellyson. “I think the key for us is just to stay on the river either in or out, but stay off that white. It’s not just her, that’s every pitcher.
“But I thought she did an outstanding job of just not getting in the fat part of the plate. When they hit it hard, they hit it foul. I thought she did a good job of mixing her pitches. She used a lot of stuff tonight.”
Ellyson hurled a two-hit shutout with one walk and six strikeouts to earn her 80th career win, needing only 78 pitches to do it.
“Huge,” Glasco said. “We want to keep our pitch count as low as we possibly can. She’s at 78 tonight. If we can keep that pitch count under 90, it’s huge.
“I’m worried about minimizing her pitch count, but I’m not worried about minimizing her outings. She’ll tell you, the more times I throw her out there in games, the better she’ll get.”
The Cajuns improved to 17-6 overall and 3-1 in league play, while South Alabama dropped to 16-9 and 6-1. Game two of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
The hard-luck losing pitcher to Jaguars’ ace Olivia Lackie, who allowed one unearned run on two hits, one walk and struck out three.
“I thought it was a really good Sun Belt game,” Glasco said. “I thought South Al came to play. They’ve got a great young pitcher. I thought their game plan was really good.
“I think that’s a great thing for us to see that. In my opinion, that’s the best pitcher we’ve seen all year. I hope we get to see her twice more in this series. That’s really good for our ball club to get to see those elite level pitchers.”
It was a win, but the offense certainly struggled. The only run UL scratched across came in the fifth inning. Kaitlyn Alderink led off with a walk and advanced to throw on a throwing error after stealing second base. Melissa Mayeux’s bunt got her home with the game’s only run.
“We knew we had to get on top,” Glasco said. “We worked for three days trying to get the ball on the ground and we still had 10-12 pop ups. But the kid is averaging about 10 strikeouts a game. I told them if we can keep our strikeouts to six or less, I thought we could win. We did that.
“I thought we had to have a hit by pitch, maybe two, we got one. Cou’d have probably gotten another, and then we probably need to draw another walk or two off a pitcher like her.”
Friday’s win also saw Alderink play third base for the first time in her career, while Jade Gortarez played second base.
“This is an infield that I hope we get to see it stick,” Glasco said. “It’s time for us to get things stuck and set. We’re working with some injuries and that factors into the equation.”
Glasco was confident Alderink could handle the change.
“Never before, but she can play anywhere,” he said. “There’s no where on the field Alderink can’t play, other than if I put her at catcher, her mom might shoot me.”