UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead is filled with a lot of different emotions these days.

For one, he’s excited with his Ragin’ Cajuns overcoming a stretch of just one home game over a five-week period and a 4-2 start to Sun Belt Conference play.

“We struggled to find our way back home,” Brodhead joked. “We’ve been on the road so much. We didn’t know where home was.”

At 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cajundome, UL (11-6) begins a stretch of six home games in a seven-game span against Arkansas State.

That, believe it or not, has Brodhead a little concerned. In other words, it’s no time for his players to relax.

“It concerns me,” Brodhead said. “You’re coming back home where they feel more comfortable, which is supposed to be a good thing, but you’re always concerned that they take some of these teams lightly.

“I think we did that a little bit against Texas State.”

Also having Brodhead a bit wary these days is the visiting Red Wolves under new head coach Matt Daniel.

That stems from a unique 1-3-1 zone defense Daniel believes in that most everyone is unfamiliar with.

“I haven’t seen it probably in nine years,” Brodhead said referring to days when he was assistant coach at McNeese State and Daniel was head coach at Central Arkansas.

“You never see it. It’s a 1-3-1 zone where the girl in the middle actually guarding the guards when you come off a screen. Most zones double up the post, but they’re actually doubling up the guards.

“They really guard the guards. They’re not really concerned about your inside game at all. He’s making you beat him on the baseline and inside.”

On the flip side, there are few ways Brodhead gets more fulfillment from winning than by zone-pressing teams.

It’s what allowed his Cajuns to overcome an 18-point deficit at Texas State on Saturday.

“It’s our DNA,” Brodhead said. “It’s my DNA. It’s what I like. I love playing like that.”

In fact, if fatigue wasn’t an issue, Brodhead would employ it 40 minutes a game in a perfect world.

“It’s hard to find kids to play it for 40 minutes,” he said. “I wish one day we could have everybody healthy enough to do it and practice it every day so we can play it for 40 minutes.”

But being much healthier this season, it’s more of an option for the Cajuns.

“We recruit those kids,” Brodhead said. “To play small ball, you have to be able to press, so we recruit those kids to do that. I just didn’t think that as a staff we worked on it enough.

“Today (Monday), that’s what our whole practice was predicated on pressing and making sure we understand what the scheme is going to be about and why we’re trapping here and why we’re not trapping there.”

As successful as it was in erasing a 42-24 second-half deficit Saturday, it didn't come with a few bumps in the road.

"Even when we started to press, they were hitting 3s," Brodhead explained. "I could see the kids were kind of nervous about that.

"Not pressing man(-to-man), so now you’ve got to get back and find a man. In the first couple of possessions, we didn’t find our way. When we started to find players, we had other people shooting, not the two (Holle) twins who are really good, and they started to miss."