UL-Lafayette’s basketball squad learned Thursday it’s not immune to the adage that what goes around, comes around.
The Ragin’ Cajuns got a huge dose of karma on the first half of its Sun Belt Conference road trip, when Appalachian State jumped to a 17-0 lead and never looked back in what became a 104-77 romp.
One year earlier, the Cajuns had delivered a similar beatdown in their Sun Belt home opener, routing the Mountaineers 78-45 at the Cajundome in the teams’ only meeting of the year and part of UL-Lafayette’s 10-game conference win streak to open the season.
App State had apparently been waiting more than a year for a measure of revenge, and the Mountaineers combined torrid shooting and the Cajuns coming out even colder than Thursday’s wind chill in the teens in Boone, N.C.
“They made shots and we didn’t,” said Cajun coach Bob Marlin, whose team looked shell-shocked after falling behind by as many as 33 points in the early part of the second half.
At least this time, the Cajuns (13-8, 4-4) will get another shot at App State when the teams meet in UL-Lafayette’s final home game March 3. Before that, Marlin’s squad has to regroup in a hurry when the Cajuns wrap up the Carolina swing with a 1 p.m. Saturday battle at Coastal Carolina.
UL-Lafayette had won two in a row before Thursday’s loss, but now they’ll face a Chanticleer team that has won four in a row in Sun Belt play after starting out 0-3. Coastal is also coming off its biggest offensive explosion of the year, rolling to a 92-81 home win over UL-Monroe on Thursday.
The Chanticleers were near the bottom of the league offensively through the first part of the season, but have now averaged 82.5 points in their current four-game win streak.
“They’re starting to come around and get healthy, like all of us hopefully are,” Marlin said. “They’ve started to play a lot better since the kid from New Orleans has come back from being injured.”
That “kid” is freshman guard DeVante Jones, a product of St. Augustine who redshirted last year and figured to step in as the Chanticleers’ starting point guard this season. Jones broke a foot in the second game of the year at Campbell and missed almost two months. Jones didn’t return to action until Jan. 10 against Texas State, but in his four conference starts he’s averaged 18.5 points and 5.3 assists.
He had a season-high 25 points Thursday in the win over UL-Monroe along with seven assists, three three-pointers and an 8-of-11 shooting performance.
Senior Zac Cuthbertson leads Coastal in scoring at 19.0 and had a game-high 29 on Thursday when the Chanticleers shot 53 percent from the field and led by 20 early in the second half. ULM cut the difference to five in the final two minutes before Coastal made 10-of-14 free throws late, four of them after a double technical on the ULM bench with 1:35 left.
The Cajuns had been effective from long range in their previous two games, hitting a combined 23-of-49 three-point shots in wins over South Alabama and Troy. But on Thursday, UL-Lafayette had its worst three-point night of the season in a 5-of-27 (19 percent) performance while also missing its first eight shots from the floor.
The Cajuns did rally late in the first half, cutting the margin to 38-27 on P.J. Hardy’s 3-pointer with 3:39 left, and JaKeenan Gant had another three-pointer early in the second half to cut the difference to 17. That came before App State went on another huge run, this one a 19-4 stretch to build its biggest margin and take its first-ever basketball win over the Cajun squad.
Gant finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, retaining his Sun Belt lead in both categories in conference play, but a UL-Lafayette squad that had single-digit turnovers in its past two games was forced into 21 turnovers by the Mountaineers including 12 in the first half. Marlin said the Cajuns now have to be prepared for more defensive pressure from the Chanticleers.
“We’re going to have to be ready to play against multiple defenses against them,” he said. “They’ll change up their defenses a lot. It’s going to be difficult, but they’re all difficult in conference play.”
The Cajuns have won all three previous meetings with Coastal Carolina including an 81-64 home victory last season. UL-Lafayette’s two wins in Conway have come by a combined six points.
UL-LAFAYETTE (13-8, 4-4) at COASTAL CAROLINA (11-9, 5-3)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: HTC Center, Conway, S.C.
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9