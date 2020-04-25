Since the news came that UL first-team AP All-American guard Kevin Dotson didn’t receive an invitation to the NFL Combine, the four-year starter for the Ragin’ Cajuns immediately began putting mind over matter.

“If I can’t do anything about it, why worry?” Dotson said.

Dotson kept telling himself that he only needed one NFL team to like him.

That moment for the Plaquemine High product came Saturday when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the 6-4, 310-pound guard him with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round.

The other side of UL’s right side – right tackle Robert Hunt – was picked in the second round by the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

It’s the first time in school history that two offensive linemen were picked in the same draft.

Fittingly, Dotson was the first player not invited to the NFL Combine to get selected in this year's draft.

“Kevin is gifted,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “He’s a guy who is very much – top 1 percent of his our when it comes to work ethic, self-disciplined and being a great teammate. Kevin is a product of his work.”

When his staff arrived two years ago, Napier said one of the first players he was alerted about was Dotson.

“I think he’s improved fundamentally,” Napier said. “I think his football IQ has increased and I think his body composition has improved.

“He did a great job of preparing for his pro day, although that was a little bit unique in how that had to come about. He did a great job of changing his body and really zeroing in on those things that were important.”

Dotson was the leader of a Cajuns’ offensive line that led its offense to rankings third nationally in yards per carry (6.28), fourth in rushing touchdowns (42), seventh in total rushing yards (3,604) and fifth nationally in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.07).

Dotson comes from a rich football family history. His father, Kelcy, played for the Cajuns and he has two uncles – Alvin and Dennis McKinley – that played in the NFL.

Dotson’s draft profile said he has “brute force and leg drive to generate movement” with “good grip strength and strains to sustain” who also “takes smart angles up to second-level targets.”