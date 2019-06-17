Last week, Thibodaux High wide receiver Kyren Lacy became UL's third football commitment in the 2020 recruiting class.
"Coach (Billy) Napier and his staff really love me," Lacy said. "They really care about you and make you feel at home. Everybody on the whole staff is amazing.
"When I committed, everybody was screaming and shaking my hand. They were happy; it made me feel wonderful."
Lacy received a scholarship offer from the Cajuns in April.
"Coach LaMar (Morgan) and coach Napier recruited me, along with coach (Tim) Leger," said Lacy, who has ideal size at 6-3, 215 lbs.
"They want me as an outside receiver. I love UL's style of play. Their coaches really know what they're doing, and I love what they have going on. I feel even better about committing now that it's sunk in. It's an amazing feeling."
Leger, the recruiting coordinator and receivers coach for the Cajuns, made a profound impact on Lacy.
"Coach Leger loves me," Lacy said. "That's an awesome man."
Lacy said he chose the Cajuns over offers from Virginia, ULM and Louisiana Tech, among others.
Earlier in his career, Lacy was known more for his prowess on the basketball court at Thibodaux, which won the Class 5A state championship in hoops this past season.
"Kyren is a kid who played football last year for the first time since the seventh grade," said Jeremiah Gray, recruiting expert and publisher for GSportz.com, which is based in the bayou region near Thibodaux.
"Basketball was his main focus. When he hadn't gotten any basketball offers by his junior year, it became frustrating and he decided to return to playing football."
Lacy has the measurables and athleticism that college coaches crave.
"He has an 80-inch wingspan," Gray said. "In his first outing in the spring last year, he had 84 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
"After that, he went to UL's summer camp and then began training with Earnest Harvey. Now he's taken his game to another level."