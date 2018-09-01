LAFAYETTE — The Billy Napier era at UL-Lafayette got off to a shaky start, but the Ragin' Cajuns quickly righted themselves on the way to a 49-17 win over Grambling at Cajun Field.
Following the opening kickoff, a sack halted UL-Lafayette’s opening series. Following a punt, Grambling drove downfield and kicked a field goal, but fortunes changed quickly.
Any doubt that the Cajuns would improve to 3-0 against SWAC opponents was quelled by quarterback Andre Nunez and the UL-Lafayette defense.
UL-Lafayette (1-0) scored touchdowns on five of its next six possessions, four with Nunez at the helm. Meanwhile, Grambling (0-1) was limited to 80 yards of total offense as the Cajuns built a commanding 35-10 halftime lead.
“I just think we were a little bit anxious early,” said Napier, whose team has upcoming games at Mississippi State and Alabama. “We had some undisciplined play. We were a little sloppy at times in the first half. We need to improve, and that’s the message.”
Reigning SWAC champion Grambling placed nine defenders on the preseason all-conference first and second teams. They were no match for the Cajuns offense Saturday night.
UL-Lafayette rolled up 556 yards and 27 first downs. The Cajuns converted 7 of 10 third down chances, and had seven touchdown drives longer than 60 yards including one of 81 in the first half, and another of 98 in the second half.
Nunez completed 19 of 22 passes for 184 yards two touchdowns. He also ran 7 yards for another score.
“I think it was really just pregame jitters,” Nunez said of the Cajuns inauspicious start. “Like coach said, everyone was almost too ready to play, and go against a different opponent for the first time in a while.”
Ja’Marcus Bradley caught scoring passes of 3 and 8 yards from Nunez to become the first Cajun in three years to catch two touchdown passes in a game.
The Cajuns were equally as effective on with their rushing attack that totaled 336 yards. Trey Ragas scored the Cajuns first touchdown on a 4-yard run, and bulled his way to a game-high 142 yards on 13 carries.
Former Scotlandville High quarterback Levi Lewis piloted a 38-yard touchdown drive in the first half. He opened the second half by directing a 10-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that he finished off with a 19-yard completion to Matt Barnes.
“We had a plan for the rotation going in,” Napier said. “In the quarterback meeting this morning, we told them, ‘Here’s the plan for the rotation. It has nothing to do with how you’re playing at the time. Andre, you don’t need to be looking over your shoulder.’ ”
Nunez was focused on putting the ball in the end zone in the early going. With UL-Lafayette trailing 3-0, he led the Cajuns 81 yards in eight plays for their first score. It was the start of a hot streak for Nunez, who completed 13 consecutive passes at one point.
Nunez connected with Bradley twice for short touchdown passes, and his 7-yard scoring run put the Cajuns on top 35-10 with 11 seconds left in the first half.