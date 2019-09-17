Two decades ago, Darren Walker was a young, aspiring sports broadcaster for KATC Channel 3.

He was part of a three-man sports team that also featured current State Farm ad star Patrick Minnis and soon-to-legendary Teurlings Catholic wrestling coach Kent Masson.

One day a news director had the idea to turning Walker into a news anchor instead.

All the New Orleans native had dreamed of at the time was one day being a sports anchor covering the Saints back home.

“That was a bizarre thought to me,” Walker said. “It was city council meetings, school board meetings, car crashes. It was not my thing and I guess it showed.”

Soon, Walker was told the move didn’t work and he was let go.

Shortly after the news, UL’s first video coordinator Troy Wingerter was asked to move back to the Cajuns’ coaching staff after the surprising death of UL defensive ends coach Mark McQuillan on Dec. 22, 2000.

Nineteen years later, Walker is now the most seasoned video coordinator in the Sun Belt Conference, and also the reigning Video Coordinator of the Year in the league.

“I think it was mercy vote to be honest with you,” Walker laughed.

Whole new world

The 1996 then-USL graduate was humble during his early days in the position, which now has the title Assistant Director of Athletics for Video Operations.

“It was completely new to me,” Walker said. “I was a sports freak. That’s all I never wanted to do. When I was sitting there jobless, I had no idea what I was going to do.”

His first thought about the position was how strange his basic duties seemed.

Initially, it seemed like he was helping the enemy more than the Cajuns.

“I was a little surprised when I started learning just how much went into it, how you exchange film with opponents,” Walker said. “That was just strange to me. Of course, now it’s just what we do.

“But giving your video away to the guy you’re going to play next week, so they can scout you? It was kind of strange to me.”

Even crazier was the process of trading those films in his early days on the job, especially after road trips.

“We’d get off a plane at 2 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “I’d have to come in and start breaking the game down, because you couldn’t do any work on the plane back then, like we do now. I can do all of my work on a laptop now.

“Four to five hour process of breaking the game down — offense, defense and kicking. Then I had to run to the airport, find the earliest flight I could to put in a box, and there were always connecting flight. But the box didn’t always make the connecting flight. Say it was Middle Tennessee, those poor guys would have to drive all the way to Nashville and it wouldn’t get there on 2:20 arrival. It was coming on a 4:15 arrival.”

Fortunately for Walker, Lafayette had an airport to save him from road trips.

Tough gig as Saints fans

That process, though, certainly put a wrench in his life as a Saints fan. Sunday was far too busy to watch the team like he always had.

“I listened,” said Walker, who spent many an early Sunday morning sleeping on the sofa in his office. “If something big happens, I could stop it for a couple minutes and check it out.

"As a Saints diehard, I can’t watch the game like I want to.

“I know I can’t do that it, because it’ll just bog my work down in a significant way. I look forward to when our season ends and I can go back to being a Saints fan.”

Easier in digital

The rapid rise in technology has made Walker’s daily tasks easier on one hand, but multiplied them on the other.

Shooting practice video was certainly more of a challenge in the early years.

“You had to shoot the drill, you had to bring a video tape into the office, you had to copy that video tape into a rack of vhs decks — we had a dozen of them,” Walker said. “You had to pop all these tapes in, put the original in, hit record on all of these decks and hit play on that one and just watch the video go by for the next five or six minutes, or whatever.

“Now, we use SD cards. They go in the camera, they come out of the camera and we zip it onto the system in a matter of seconds. We can go shoot four drills and have it into the system in about three minutes.”

He started with four student helpers. Now he has 12.

“Coach (Billy) Napier and his staff, they want to run things at an SEC level,” Walker said. “We do things now that I’ve never seen before, so it takes more manpower to get those things done.”

One of the new duties is downloading films of NFL games and utilizing Pro Football Focus.

“We attach all that data to the video itself,” Walker said, “so the coaches can study all the offenses, the two-point plays or whatever. If I had to do all of those kinds of things myself, I would never get to all the other things.”

Program's Mr. Everything

In addition to being the video coordinator, Walker is also the program’s IT guy.

“If a coach’s laptop isn’t working, I want to fix it,” he said.

No one appreciates Walker more than Wingerter himself.

“That dude is the most solid guy that we have in this program,” said UL’s director of football operations. “The only knock on Darren Walker is that there’s a word missing from his vocabulary and it’s the word ‘no.’ No matter what anyone asks him or when they ask him, he doesn’t say a word. He just gets it done.”

These days, the staff has grown to the point where many of the graphics and hype videos are being down by the marketing department.

“(Director of Digital Content) Doug Domingue is exceptional at shooting that close-up, nice tight, NFL films kind of piece. Darren Walker shoots live-action better than anybody.

“Nobody shoots live-action video like he does. He’s the best at it, by far.”

Walker can only smile when asked about his willingness to accept basically any assignment, especially during the Mark Hudspeth era.

“He (Hudspeth) had good ideas, but they would come to him kind of last minute,” said Walker, who also ran the sound system at practice while Hudspeth was coach. “So many times, we’re having a team meeting at 2:30 in the afternoon, and at 1:15, he’d ask me to throw together a three-minute highlight video.

“And it’s like, ‘You’re thinking there’s no way I can get this done.’ But then you give it a shot and you crank something out and you make it happen, which usually leads to it happening again and again.”

It didn’t take Walker very long into his tenure to realize how important his job really was to the success of the program.

And that’s likely only grown under Napier.

“Every day when we practice, they (coaches) come off the field, jump in the shower, grab a plate of food — offensive guys go in one room and defensive go in another room and they sit there and watch everything that we just shot for the next three to four hours,” Walker said.

And he would be horrified if the coaches have to wait for the video.

“Also, the GAs (graduate assistants) come in and type all of that data into the play — down, distance, formations, personnel, hash mark, all that stuff,” Walker said. “When they’re watching the video, all of that information is on the screen.”

Winning makes it worth it

Indeed, it’s certainly a pressure-packed occupation Walker stumbled into.

“But when we win on Saturday, it makes it all worth it,” he reminded himself.

Moreover, all the seemingly impossible tasks really seemed worth it when the Cajuns returned to a bowl in 2011.

“The bowl games are experiences I’ll never forget,” Walker said. “That 2011 moment will be one of the top five in my life, so I’ll always have that. That’s what you put in all the hours for. You want to get to that moment.

“But for the first nine years, I was wondering, ‘Is this ever going to happen?’ I mean (trainer) Mr. (John) Porche was here for 20-something years and he never experienced one. So for a long time when he and I were here together, I was sitting there going, ‘Man, if this could happen to him, it could happen to me too.’ ”

Like many professions, however, there’s a down side. His son Vance is a junior slot receiver at Teurlings Catholic, and his father is working every Friday night during his games.

At this point in his life, the goal is to be able to attend Vance’s senior day activities next September.

“I don’t want to miss that,” Walker exclaimed.

After all, he hadn’t missed much with a camera in his hand over the last 19 years.