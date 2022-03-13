Last weekend, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns fell just short in their attempt to win a weekend series against a quality non-conference foe in Southern Mississippi.
On Sunday, the Cajuns responded with their best game of the season.
Powered by a season-high 17 hits and Jeff Wilson's complete-game pitching performance, the Cajuns nailed down this rubber game with gusto in a 10-1 win over the Houston Cougars at Russo Park.
Some even called it a masterpiece.
"Jeff painted a masterpiece," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "I asked the guys if they had ever seen a Rembrandt before. They said, 'No.' I said, 'You just did.'"
During his three seasons at UL mostly as a relief pitcher, Wilson had never even gotten a decision in 24 outings as a Cajuns prior to Sunday's gem.
The native of Plano, Texas gave up a run in the first inning and then cruised the rest of the way, allowing four hits, two walks and striking out 10.
"Every time I go out there, I just try to fill up the zone," Wilson said after getting an early ice bath from his teammates. "My job on Sundays is to not give freebies and give us a chance to win. I gave a couple freebies early on, but once I kind of limited those, I just started cruising and somehow I ended up in the ninth."
The Cajuns (8-7) will play at McNeese at 6 p.m. Wednesday before opening Sun Belt play at Troy on Friday. Houston dropped to 10-6, having won nine of 10 before this weekend.
There were so many encouraging signs in the win, but Wilson stole the show.
Prior to Sunday, the Cajuns’ longest start of the season was 5.1 innings by Tommy Ray. Wilson shattered that by throwing 129 pitches.
"Every inning, he would ask me, 'Are you good, are you good?'," Wilson said. "I was. Sometimes less is more. Even though my velo might not have been high at the end of the game, but if you're hitting spots and changing speeds, that's all it takes."
It was not throwing extra hard that made Wilson's performance so outstanding for Deggs.
"I have a really fine appreciation for guys that can pitch," Deggs said. "Truly, the art of pitching is something to behold when you see it. It's not about how hard. It's about where, it's about wiggle, it's about keeping guys off time. He did that all day today.
"I don't know how many pitches he threw, but he could have thrown 200, because they weren't taxing."
After throwing 28 pitches in the first inning, Wilson only threw one over the minimum after the third inning.
"What he did was he went out then threw BP today," Deggs said. "He let them hit the baseball. He just didn't let them hit it hard. That's truly the art of pitching. Boy, you can coach a long time and you're not going to see very many of those right there. That was something.
"This is his last run. I want it to mean something to him. I wasn't going to take the ball out of his hand right there. That's pretty special. That day can change your life. That'll make him a smashing success no matter what he does."
Heath Hood was high on the list as well.
After a slow start at the plate, Hood smashed two homers in the first game Friday, and then followed that up by going 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and three RBIs.
"This weekend was fun," Hood said. "We banged it around. It's not how you start, but how you keep swinging, swinging through the hard times and just get yours when you can."
Hood delivered an RBI single in the third and then added a two-run single in the three-run seventh.
“I just got the pitches I was looking for and the conditions helped for sure, but it was fun,” Hood said of his two homers. “Today, we just all played together so well. We complemented each other That was true pack baseball.”
Carson Roccaforte continued the lead the pack at 4-for-5 with four RBIs, and Kyle DeBarge was 3-for-5 with a double.
Veillon continued his solid weekend at 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Also comforting to the Cajuns was seeing Bobby Lada get involved at the plate with a solo homer in the sixth, as well as Warnner Rincones with a double and run scored in the eighth.
Lada entered Sunday’s game hitting .143 and Rincones .043.
Pinch-hitter C.J. Willis joined the party with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth for only his second hit since a Feb. 22 game-winner against Southeastern.
"Today, you finally saw this ball club play fast and hard and loose," Deggs said of the hitting. "They got headed downhill on them and they just couldn't stop our guys."