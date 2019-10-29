The 2000 UL Ragin' Cajuns softball season might be the most anticipated campaign in the history of UL Athletics.
On Tuesday, the program's fans found out the season's schedule, which begins with the 34th Annual Louisiana Classics on Feb. 7-8.
The schedule, however, is highlighted by a home-and-away, two-game series with the LSU Tigers with the game at Lamson Park slated for Feb. 15 and then in Baton Rouge on Feb. 16.
Those two games are only the beginning of the top-notch, non-conference schedule for the Cajuns. In fact, UL has scheduled a total of 14 games against teams that finished in the Top 25 of the RPI last season.
In addition to the two games against LSU, the Cajuns are scheduled to play Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas, Florida, Florida State and Alabama.
Oklahoma State and Ole Miss will be played in the UAB Blazer Classic on Feb. 21-23, followed by road games at Texas on Feb. 25 and Florida on Feb. 28-March 1.
Then in mid-April, the Cajuns will extend a conference trip to Troy by visiting Florida State on April 13-14 and Alabama on April 15.
“This schedule was made with the intention of providing our team a chance to prove themselves on the field against some of the top teams in the country,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “The focus was also for our program to have an opportunity to possess one of the strongest strength of schedule ratings this spring.
“Without a doubt this schedule is going to challenge and test our club very early in the season. In all we’ll compete against seven opponents who advanced to the Super Regionals or WCWS in 2019 – all but one game away from home.”
There are so many who just can’t wait for the start of the 2020 UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball season.
The bulk of the excitement for the season is Glasco sporting one of the top 1-2 punches in the country in the circle in seniors Summer Ellyson and Megan Kleist.
The squad also features potential All-American candidates in shortstop Alissa Dalton, outfielders Sarah Hudek and Raina O'Neal and catcher Julie Rawls. Newcomers includes true freshman slugger Taylor Roman, as well as Division I transfers Mia Camuso from Oregon and the Missouri duo of Callie Martin and Geana Torres.
The Cajuns are coming off a 52-6 season a year ago that ended with a loss to Ole Miss in the finals of the Oxford Regional.
(Editor's Note: By all standards, the 2018-19 athletic school year was a disappointing one for many UL programs. This is the first of a 10-par…
2020 UL SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
February
(Louisiana Classics, Feb. 7-8)
7 BALL STATE
7 TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO
8 NORTH TEXAS
8 TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO
11 LAMAR
14 NORTH DAKOTA
15 SAMFORD
15 LSU
16 At LSU
(UAB Blazer Classic, Feb. 21-23)
21 Oklahoma State
21 Ala.-Birmingham
22 Oklahoma State
22 Ole Miss
23 Ole Miss
25 Texas
Feb. 28 Florida
March
1 Florida
4 CAMPBELL
6-8 Coastal Carolina
11 SAM HOUSTON STATE
13-15 APPALACHIAN STATE
18 McNeese State
20-22 Georgia State
27-29 TEXAS STATE
April
1 MCNEESE STATE
3-5 SOUTH ALABAMA
7 Southeastern, La.
9-11 Troy
13-14 Florida State
15 Alabama
17-19 Georgia Southern
24-26 Texas-Arlington
29 LOUISIANA TECH
30 ULM
May
1-2 ULM
6-8 Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Atlanta, Ga.
15-17 NCAA Regionals
21-23 Super Regionals
28-J3 Women's College World Series, Oklahoma City
When Bryan Maggard accepted the position as the new director of athletics for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns on Feb. 1, 2017, he couldn't possibly know …