INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
With a win, the Cajuns would win their first game ever against Appalachian State, improve to 6-0 on the road and win their first game in December since 2016.
KEY MATCHUP
UL defensive line vs. ASU offensive line – The Cajuns’ front wall has been a huge strength to the defense this season, but it’s going to be facing a Mountaineers’ rushing attack No. 3 nationally among teams playing more than four games.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: QB Levi Lewis has thrown for 2,207 yards with 16 touchdowns and also run for 233 yards and five scores so far this season.
ASU: QB Zac Thomas has a 30-5 career record as a starter. Only Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence has more wins than him nationally. He’s thrown for 1,775 yards with 17 TDs and run for 272 and two more.
FACTS & FIGURES
App. State leads the all-time series 8-0 … The Cajuns are 9-11 all-time in December games … UL is just one of eight teams nationally with at least eight wins this season … UL and Appalachian State are two of only six programs to have 19 wins over the last two seasons … UL has now scored 35 or more points 18 times over the last three seasons and are 17-1 in those games … The Cajuns have forced at least two turnovers in five straight games (longest streak since 2014) … UL is 14-1 under Billy Napier when holding opponents to under 20 (17-7 last year to App. State) … Elijah Mitchell is now two rushing TDs away from catching Elijah McGuire for No. 4 on all-time list … Levi Lewis is 203 passing yards shy of passing Jerry Babb into No. 3 on school’s all-time list … the Sun Belt West teams are 3-14 against the East this year with UL owning two of the three wins … App. State is 48-6 vs. Sun Belt teams and 68-19 overall since joining the league in 2014 … App. State’s defense is allowing 18 points per game, while UL’s defense only 21.9 points per game ... ASU wide receiver Thomas Hennigan moved into No. 5 in the program's career receiving yards list with 2,148 yards and is now just four yards away from the No. 4 spot.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
159 – Appalachian State leads all FBS teams with 159 career starts from the offensive line.
0 – Since joining the FBS in 2014, the Mountaineers have the fourth best winning percentage nationally, but are 0-6 against Top 25 opposition.
19 – Appalachian State has now won 19 of its last 20 games in November and December after losing to Coastal Carolina on Nov. 21.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Interception machines
The Cajuns have 13 interceptions this season (No. 2 nationally) and the Mountaineers have 11. App. State has the most interceptions in the country (98) over the last six years.
2 – Balanced offenses
Both teams can win in the air or on the ground. UL is averaging 227.4 passing and 216.9 rushing yards, while App. State is averaging 201 passing and 256.4 rushing yards a game.
3 – Active defenses
While the Cajuns have 40 tackles for losses, 15 sacks, 13 interceptions , 36 pass breakups and 28 hurries, ASU counters with 54 stops behind line, 21 sacks, 11 picks, 51 breakups and 34 hurries.
4 – Dangerous rushers
App. State is one of just three programs nationally to have five different players rush for 100 yards this season, while UL sports three potent running backs as well.
SCHEDULES
APPALACHIAN STATE (7-2, 5-1)
Sept. 12 Charlotte, W 35-20
Sept. 19 At Marshall, L 17-7
Sept. 26 Campbell, W 52-21
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, W 45-17
Oct. 31 At ULM, W 31-13
Nov. 7 At Texas State, W 38-17
Nov. 14 Georgia state, W 17-13
Nov. 21 at Coastal Carolina, L 34-23
Nov. 28 Troy, W 47-10
Dec. 4 Louisiana, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 At Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
UL (8-1, 6-1)
Sept. 12 At Iowa State, W 31-14
Sept. 19 At Georgia State, W 34-31 (OT)
Sept. 26 Georgia Southern, W 20-18
Oct. 14 Coastal Carolina, L 30-27
Oct. 23 At UAB, W 24-20
Oct. 31 At Texas State, W 44-34
Nov. 7 Arkansas State, W 27-20
Nov. 14 South Alabama, W 38-10
Nov. 21 Central Arkansas, ccd.
Nov. 28 At ULM, W 70-20
Dec. 4, At Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 19, At Coastal Carolina, TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 24, Appalachian State 23
This one will require the most mentally-tough effort of the season to happen. There’s no way around it, the Cajuns are not in a good position in this one. Two weeks before playing for the Sun Belt title and coming off its only two blowout wins of the season, UL will be playing an angry Appalachian State program that its never beaten before and recently had its four-year Sun Belt title streak ended. It’s a nationally televised game at a home field with a nickname and an elevation of 3,333. The Cajuns have downplayed the significance of this matchup publicly. Here’s thinking those comments were all lies and coach Billy Napier’s club desperately wants to end the Mountaineers’ ownership of UL.