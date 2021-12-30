To just about everyone who witnessed UL’s heartbreaking 62-60 home loss to Texas-Arlington on Thursday in the Sun Belt Conference opener in the Cajundome, the game came down to a lack of offense by the Cajuns in the game’s final four minutes.
UL coach Garry Brodhead, however, didn’t see it that way.
To him, it was UTA’s Terryn Milton's driving layup with 42.6 seconds left to play to give the visiting Mavs at 61-60 lead that was the problem.
“To me, it was that last stop,” Brodhead said. “Last year, we would have made that last stop. We guarded her pretty tough and I thought we could have gotten some help on that one. To me, that’s what we hung our hat on last year. We would have made that stop. So there’s some work we’ve got to do.”
Whichever way you look at it, the final few minutes of Thursday’s loss was filled with frustration for the Cajuns (8-3, 0-1), who will now play Texas State at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Cajundome.
Trailing by as much as 15 points in the third quarter, the Cajuns continued to put the clamps on UTA’s red-hot offense in the second half. The Mavs shot just 16.7% in the fourth quarter and 28% in the second half.
As a result, UL reeled off a 12-2 run down the stretch to actually take the lead at 60-59 with 1:07 left on a Tamera Johnson steal and layup.
It was UL’s first lead since 4-2 early in the first period.
The reason why many saw the game differently than Brodhead is Johnson’s bucket was the only possession in UL’s final seven that produced points for the Cajuns.
UL even got an aggressive defensive play that produced a jump ball with the Cajuns owning the possession arrow with 27.6 seconds for another opportunity. But two missed jumpers allowed the Mavs (7-3, 1-0) to keep the slim one-point lead.
“Our kids were upset about missing a few free throws and missing a few jumpers, but to me, we’re up by 1 and we make that stop, we’ve got control of what we want to do,” Brodhead said.
The biggest postgame regret for Brodhead was holding on to a timeout during one of those last-minute possessions that resulted in a turnover just before Jones’ defense forced the jump ball.
“I thought we were going to score and get another position to where I would have had a timeout to advance the ball,” Brodhead said. “That’s what I was trying to hang my hat on. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.”
At the time, the Cajuns had offensive standouts Destiny Rice and Ty’Reona Doucet on the bench during the defensive possession. Brodhead said he was thinking his defensive lineup could get the ball into the frontcourt before calling the timeout, but UTA’s pressure forced a turnover.
“We had broken it all night when we were in the right position,” Brodhead said. “Again, looking back on it, I wish I had called a timeout.”
It was definitely a contest filled with teaching points. Also one UTA coach Shereka Wright was glad she possessed the team filled with seniors.
“Experience, you’re talking about starting four seniors,” Wright said. “That helps. If you have a young team, that’s not something that you can really do. I thought we did a really good job in that time off of locking into the things that we need to do.”
So when the Cajuns actually gained the lead with 1:07 left, UTA’s defense didn’t flinch
“Game experience that we’ve had in the past,” Wright said. “We were able to lock down when we needed stops. Experience matters.”
The other big difference in the game was UTA’s surprising 3-point shooting after making just 28 of 136 attempts coming into the game. For example, Camryn Hawkins was 3-of-5 from the 3-point land off the bench in scoring 12 points.
“One of the things that we’ve focused on especially when we’ve had this time off is to get back in the gym a little bit,” Wright said. “Obviously, we have not shot the ball well statistically from the 3, but we have players who are capable. I thought when we were in rhythm, we made those shots. We made the extra passes. We moved the ball. We didn’t get a lot of quick. That gave us that cushion early on.”
Meanwhile, Starr Jacobs scored 15 of her game-high 24 points in the first half, primarily on transition baskets.
“In the first half, they just shot it really well,” Brodhead said. “Their offensive transition was phenomenal. We were trying to run back and make stops and Jacobs was just beating us down the floor. Her athleticism just kind of took over the game.”
After adjusting at the half, UL only allowed three fast-break points in the second half after allowing 17 over the first two quarters.
The result was a big comeback behind four double-digit scorers. Rice led the way with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Doucet had 12 points and 11 boards, followed by Johnson with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Laney Wheaton was the other double-figure scorer with 10.
“We had a lot of energy tonight,” Brodhead said. “We fought until the end. We just didn’t get the win. I think it’s going to be like that every night in conference. I don’t think any win is going to be easy.”