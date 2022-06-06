Could the No. 3-seeded UL Ragin’ Cajuns have gone a little further than a 1-2 finish in the NCAA College Station regional? Perhaps.
The truth is coach Matt Deggs wasn’t exaggerating. His Cajuns were a bit shorthanded for this weekend’s regional at Texas A&M.
Designated hitter Connor Kimple — UL’s second-most consistent hitter all season — wasn’t able to play with his recurring back injury. The club’s best base stealer Max Marusak popped his hamstring in the seventh inning of Friday’s 7-6 win over TCU.
Furthermore, reliever Bo Bonds “felt some discomfort” in that win as well and wouldn’t have likely been available Sunday or Monday.
That doesn’t even include those playing hurt like team MVP Carson Roccaforte, who wasn’t able to drive a ball at the Sun Belt Tournament or the College Station Regional after leading the Cajuns in extra-base hits throughout the season.
With all of that said, though, the 2022 Cajuns squad did what it needed to do. It got the program back on the postseason map.
It made May and June baseball fun again for the Ragin’ Cajuns fan base, which left quite the positive impression after its three days in College Station over the weekend.
It was obvious Deggs agreed after being eliminated Sunday.
“I came back for the Robichaux family, I came back for Cajun Nation and for the 2014 team,” a grateful Deggs said. “I believe that we gave everybody something to be proud of this year. These kids came along when I needed them most and as I always say I need them way more than they need me.
“That is a fact, but what makes my heart full is … that these kids took this program and put it back to something people can be proud of. This is something a community can really rally around and there is no better place than Cajun Nation.”
Even more than that, this year’s club established a way of playing baseball that didn’t go unnoticed by fans of other teams at the College Station Regional.
“That we brought back the grit to this program,” UL sophomore catcher Julian Brock said. “The history of this program is very special. You can look back on YouTube and look at anything you want, but I believe this team has brought that back. The hard-nosed baseball.”
For a standout like Brock, this season was especially satisfying after mostly sitting over his first two seasons in Lafayette.
“It was a blessing,” These guys, the comradery we had as a ball club was very special. I can’t thank these coaches enough for giving me chance after chance. Them going full in on me was truly a blessing.”
The next question is, exactly how much better could the Cajuns be next season?
Without knowing how the Major League draft is going to go next month and what the transfer portal will produce, there are many holes to fill.
All three of the weekend starters – Brandon Talley, Jacob Schultz and Jeff Wilson – were all seniors. Other seniors include pitching Austin Perrin, catcher Austin Garrett and infield Jonathan Brandon. Kimple has also graduated and took part in the senior day ceremony, so he’s moving on as well.
As for the draft, no one would be surprised if Brock and/or third baseman Tyler Robertson, perhaps even Heath Hood, get drafted high enough to leave.
It’s pretty obvious the No. 1 priority entering the offseason is building a weekend rotation. Sure there’s work to do in the field, but at this point, the focus has got to be all about pitching, pitching, pitching.
Let’s assume Roccaforte, Kimple and Marusak were all healthy. That might have done the trick, but there would still have been the question about the staff’s pitching depth to get where Deggs envisions this program being one day real soon.
When asked about the program’s future following Sunday’s loss, Deggs didn’t rattle off any hints at the transfer portal or go through a position breakdown.
He simply threw out this one juicy hit to excite this fan base.
“It’s about to get really fun,” Deggs proclaimed.