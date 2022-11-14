The rugged early-season schedule continues for the UL women’s basketball team Tuesday with a 4:30 p.m. matchup against Colorado in Lubbock, Texas as part of the Preseason Women’s NIT tournament.
“It’s tough, but we just felt like we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play in the Preseason Women’s NIT,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “It’s a great opportunity for our program.”
Win or lose, UL will then take on Jackson State at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lubbock, before coming home to face Texas Tech at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Cajundome.
Colorado is 2-0 on the young season after defeating Jackson State 77-53 Saturday.
The Cajuns, meanwhile, are 1-1 after falling 68-45 to No. 3 Texas in Austin on Friday.
Despite the 23-point final deficit when the benches were cleared in the final minutes of play, UL actually trimmed the Longhorns’ lead to 52-42 with 5:57 left, thanks to an encouraging 8-0 run.
Tamera Johnson led the Cajuns with 15 points and seven boards, while Lanay Wheaton added 13 points.
“I’m not sure Colorado isn’t going to be a tougher matchup for us,” Brodhead said. “They’ve got size and they’re very athletic. They have a really fast point guard. If they’re not more athletic than Texas, it’s pretty close.
“They’re going to be hard to guard.”
In addition to limiting the turnovers – 28 turned into 26 points by Texas – Brodhead is also hoping for improved free throw shooting against Colorado after missing 11 out of 30, as well as upgrade on 2-of-11 shooting from 3-point land.
“I mean they pressed us from the get-go,” Brodhead said. “Colorado uses more a soft press with soft traps.”
The most encouraging thing about the Texas loss was the defense, limiting the Longhorns to 38.8% shooting from the field and only 9.1% from 3-point land.
“I thought we really defended them,” Brodhead said.
UL played Colorado in the Women’s NIT two years ago, falling 68-45 in Memphis.
“They just try to outscore you,” Brodhead said. “They can really score. They’re scary offensively.”