The whole Sun Belt West men’s basketball race took a week off due to the freezing temperatures that swept across Louisiana and Texas this past week.
There will be two make up games Monday, though, that will go a long way in determining seeds for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to be held March 5-8 in Pensacola, Florida.
One is Texas State playing at Arkansas State at 6 p.m. Monday, while the other is the UL Ragin’ Cajuns playing their final home game of the season against the UTA Mavericks at 5 p.m. Monday at the Cajundome.
The Cajuns enter the game in third place at 8-6, just percentage points behind Arkansas State (7-5). UTA (7-7) is in fourth place – all behind division leader Texas State (9-3).
The Red Wolves have one game left on the schedule – at UTA on Friday. Meanwhile, UL is scheduled to play two in Little Rock on Friday and Saturday.
Things are so tough and tight these days that UL coach Bob Marlin wasn’t even in the mood to discuss him being one win away from surpassing Kermit Davis to become the Sun Belt’s all-time winningest coach.
“We’re trying to win the next game,” Marlin said. “I mean we’re trying to win against Arlington. That’s our focus. We’ll worry about those type of things later.”
UL and UTA split two games in Arlington last month.
Shahada Wells scored 31 points in the first game in UTA’s win, and UL’s Mylik Wilson scored 25 with 16 rebounds in the Cajuns’ win.
“We have to defend the 3,” Marlin said. “We’ve got to definitely make sure we defend their guards.”
In three of UL’s league losses, the opposition made 11 3-pointers.
“We’ve got to know where they’re at all times and be ready to challenge that 3-point shot without letting them get a clear lane to the basket,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “That’s going to be a challenge. If we do that, we’ll be good defensively.”
On the offensive end, it’s about the offense running through 6-10 center Theo Akwuba.
“Offensively, we’ve got to be good with our shot selection,” Murphy said. “Let the offense come to you – work inside out – Theo (Akwuba) has got to get touches. He had 20 touches against Monroe in the second game. That’s what made the difference.
“And be prepared to shoot it – feet set, hands ready – when he (Akwuba) kicks the ball out.”
The other issue these days for the Cajuns is the loss of point guard Brayan Au for the rest of the season to knee surgery.
The first game without Au didn’t go well in the home loss to ULM. The second one went great with a blowout win over ULM.
Marlin said the team was prepared without Au in the first ULM game, but didn’t execute. Freshman guard Ty Harper kicked it into high gear with 19 points in the rematch.
“He (Harper) can use a ball screen and get that thing headed downhill better than anybody we’ve got on the team,” Murphy said of Harper. “He’s very, very athletic. He can dunk the thing with his elbows. So he can really break you down on the dribble off a ball screen.
“The game has sped up in your mind, so it’s a matter of being able to slow it down as you get to a better level. He’s starting to learn how to do that. That comes with experience. You really can’t teach it.”
The other encouraging aspect of the ULM win was senior guard Cedric Russell not playing in the final eight minutes and taking a scoring backseat with only six points.
“For us to win without him was big for our team, because they got confidence in themselves and we won’t have to rely on him as much,” Marlin said.
Monday’s game could also be the return of two key performers – UL’s Kobe Julien and UTA’s David Azore.
Julien’s been out all season long, while Azore has been out since the start of the conference season.
Losing a week to the cold might have given them more time to be ready.