Truthfully, UL coach Billy Napier would have preferred a more precise practice from his No. 16-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns on Wednesday.

But all things considered, Napier said he’s pleased with how his team has seemed to recover from the disappointment of not getting to play for the Sun Belt Conference championship last weekend.

“I do think there is a leadership challenge that comes with that,” said Napier, whose Cajuns will play UTSA at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the SERVEPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas. “It was more difficult the couple days right after that. I do think our kids have regrouped. I do think we’ve had good focus and energy.

“Overall, I do like what I see from the attitude perspective.”

Despite missing out on the chance of winning the Sun Belt title, the team’s leaders have the squad pointed in the right direction.

“Overall, I don’t see it being a problem,” Napier said. “This group is a little different, man. We get great leadership and ownership from the players. They take a lot of pride in what we’ve accomplished and certainly want to go out the right way.”

Senior linebacker Joe Dillon said the team is just anxious to hit an opponent.

“It’s just all about we haven’t been able to hit on anybody in a long time – just hit on each other,” Dillon said. “We were just looking forward to playing Coastal one more time. So we’re just looking forward to actually being able to play again for what feels like a long time. We basically haven’t play this whole month.”

Napier has confirmed, however, the Cajuns' two-deep will be without offensive tackle Zach Robertson for the bowl game.

Smith credits teammates

UL sophomore running back and return specialist Chris Smith was honored as a first-team All-American kick returner by CBS Sports and 247Sports on Wednesday.

His season started with a bang with a kickoff return for a touchdown in UL’s 31-14 upset of Iowa State and ended with a bang with the postseason honors.

“It’s pretty good, but I’ve got to give most of it to my coaches and to my teammates, because without them I wouldn’t be able to run and score and get big yards for the team and get us in good field position,” Smith said.

Smith had 572 return yards and the two scores, also returning one in a 24-20 road win over UAB.

“I feel like I did my job,” he said. “No matter if it’s running back or kick returner, I’m going to do my job and help the team out. I just want to give praise to my teammates and coaches for helping me get this opportunity. Without them, I wouldn’t have it.”

Napier not thrilled with All-Sun Belt

Asked for the first time publicly in Wednesday’s biweekly zoom teleconference with the area media about his thoughts on the results of the All-Sun Belt Conference football team, Napier said just enough to get his point across.

Despite his team going 9-1 and winning the Sun Belt West for the third straight season, only two Cajuns – running back Elijah Mitchell and return specialist Chris Smith - were honored on the first team, compared to 10 for East champion Coastal Carolina.

“I think that those are outside opinions,” Napier said. “I think we all know who can play on our team and who has been very productive for us. That’s a good question. I don’t know that I felt great about it to be honest with you. I think we probably got more that deserve recognition in my opinion just to be honest.

“I tell you this, we get one more opportunity to play this week and we’re going to make the most of that opportunity.”

Familiar face

One standout on UTSA’s roster quite familiar to Napier and his coaching staff is sophomore safety Rashad Wisdom.

Not only does Wisdom have four interceptions, but he’s also the Roadrunners’ leading tackler with 82 stops.

Napier was not surprised of Wisdom’s achievements one he put on the film.

“The way they’re put together, the boundary safety is a big part of the run fits,” Napier said. “And certainly a guy that we’ve got a lot of respect for. We evaluated him and recruited him coming out of high school. It’s not surprise to me that he’s a good player. He was a heck of a player in high school.”

Wisdom, from Converse, Texas, returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown and has also forced two fumbles.