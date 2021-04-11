TROY, Alabama — The No. 14-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns improved to 9-0 on the current 10-game road trip with the two most important wins of the stretch Sunday with doubleheader wins of 5-2 and 8-7 over the Troy Trojans.
The Cajuns improved to 31-6 overall, 13-1 in league play and ran their winning streak to 16 games. Troy, meanwhile, dropped to 26-8 overall and 10-2 in Sun Belt play.
The series will conclude with a 1 p.m. single game Monday at Troy.
Summer Ellyson was the winning pitcher in the first game, allowing two runs on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
The offense in the first game most came late. The Cajuns did score a run in the second thanks to a Kaitlyn Alderink RBI double, but the real damage came with one run in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
Julie Rawls ignited the critical three-run seventh with a two-run double, followed by a Jade Gortarez RBI single.
Justice Milz also had a good game in the opener at 2-for-4.
UL’s scoring in the nightcap began with a four-run third inning. Karly Heath started it with a double and scored on Kendall Talley’s RBI double. Gortarez made it an extra-base frenzy with an RBI double of her own, ahead of Milz’s home run to cap the four-run frame.
In the fourth, Kiara Bryan’s single chased home Alderink. Two innings later, Bailey Curry cranked another home run for a 6-3 lead.
UL later added two more insurance runs in the eighth, thanks to doubles from Bryan and Talley.
The winning pitcher in the nightcap was Kandra Lamb, who allowed three runs on four hits, three walks and struck out eight in 6.2 innings.
All three runs Lamb allowed came after two outs in the first inning. It initially appeared relatively harmless with walks to Katie Webb and Kelly Horne, but Anslee Finch made her pay with a three-run home run.
Casey Dixon attempted to get the final two outs, but gave up four runs in a third of an inning before Ellyson got the final out for a save to claim yet another Sun Belt series win. UL hasn’t lost a league series in seven years.