On one hand it’s the worst possible destination for his UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
On the other hand, there may just be too much poetic justice in it not to embrace.
Either way, it wasn’t hard to notice how difficult the words were for UL coach Matt Deggs on Monday after learning his Cajuns were headed to the NCAA College Station Regional.
“There are no accidents I guess you would say,” Deggs said of UL being sent to Texas A&M to face No. 2 TCU at 7 p.m. Friday after winning the Sun Belt Tournament crown Sunday in Montgomery, Alabama.
It won’t be his first time back in College Station. During his time as Sam Houston State’s head coach from 2015-19, Deggs played the Aggies in non-conference games.
Somehow there’s just something about this trip that means more - something that causes Deggs and his family to take a deeper breath and swallow a little harder.
For those who don’t remember the story, it was during his six-year stay in College Station – 2006-10 as an assistant coach – when Deggs hit rock bottom. His drinking issues got so bad that his close friend and head coach Rob Childress fired him after the 2010 season.
After being out of baseball for almost two years, Deggs credits former UL coach Tony Robichaux for saving his life by giving him another chance with the Cajuns.
That’s when Deggs’ love affair with UL baseball and Cajun Country began. From the outside looking in, a party town like Lafayette should have been the worst place for Deggs to go.
Instead, it provided healing for him and his family. So much so that when Robichaux tragically died after a heart attack in July of 2019, Deggs felt this incredible responsibility to be the one to replace his dear friend and mentor.
The mission on the day he was hired – July 17, 2019 – was to return UL baseball to the mid-major powerhouse category Deggs experienced his first stint here with 43 and 58 wins in his two seasons at UL before taking over as Sam Houston’s head coach.
The first two seasons were complicated – first the pandemic campaign of 2020 and then better but still not quite to Deggs’ liking last season at 32-23.
Deggs was finally able to breath a sigh of relief Sunday when his Cajuns returned to NCAA regional play with a 7-6 win over Georgia Southern.
It was so fitting the breakthrough win was in a comeback. After all, Deggs’ entire connection with UL is a comeback story.
Hence, knocking down that regional door meant more than it does for most coaches.
“That was a hurdle we needed to clear,” Deggs said. “That hadn’t been done here since ’16 and we knew that coming in three years ago under the tough, tough circumstances that we did. Then you get hit with the pandemic. There was just a lot that needed to be done.
“To finally see it come to fruition and get a shot at redemption and to see these kids change the course and trajectory of a proud, historic program, you really can’t put into words.”
So while many may say going back to College Station after that great triumph is the last distraction Deggs needs these days, somehow facing those fears head on is what this year’s team is all about.
This team isn’t perfect, but it never plays scared, so its leader really doesn't have much choice but to attack.
Yes, he’s returned to Texas A&M sober before, but now he’s returning as a championship coach at UL.
The mix of irony and fulfillment is just too thick to cut.
“It’s different,” Deggs said as he very carefully chose his words to avoid choking up. “There’s uh … you know, uh, it’s emotional.
“There was a lot of brokenness for us there, but we’re not broken no more.”
And neither is UL’s baseball program.
Not that it was ever really broken, but it had been six seasons since the Cajuns have been in a regional. We’ll never know if the drought would have reached six years if Robichaux had not passed. The important thing to Deggs now, though, is that he’s been able to take that first huge step to rebuilding the program to its former glory.
Even better, he did it with a team that mirrors his grit and fearlessness.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of our group,” Deggs said. “We did it the hard way. I thought we had a chance to do it the more traditional way, but it didn’t all come together. But we stayed with the course, stayed in the fight. One thing this group is is resilient. They’re going to persevere and grind. They’re never ever going to tap, I promise you that. We don’t have a bunch of tiny hearts, we’ve got a bunch of big hearts.”
So while Deggs’ mind would have been a little less cluttered this week if UL was sent elsewhere, what better place for his No. 3-seeded Cajuns to overcome tall odds than in the very town Deggs faced the biggest obstacle of his life?