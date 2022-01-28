The minimum games played requirement to be eligible to participate in either the NCAA men’s or women’s tournament is currently 25.
The NCAA is expected to make a ruling on whether it will lower that requirement for the second year in a row because of the widespread cancellations across the country due to COVID-19.
Currently, the UL men’s team has played 18 games with nine games left and then the Sun Belt Tournament, which counts as one game played.
Coach Bob Marlin’s club has had two games canceled and appear to be on schedule to get 25 games played in as long as a rash of cancellations don’t take place in February.
UL’s women’s squad, however, is in a different situation. The Cajuns are currently 11-4 with only nine games left, counting the conference tournament.
So if none of its three canceled games are made up, the Cajuns could theoretically win the Sun Belt Conference Tournament but be denied entry into the NCAA Tournament due to only 24 games played.
And that’s assuming no other games are canceled in February.
“For us, we’ve got to win the tournament and then we’ll see,” UL women’s coach Garry Brodhead said. “The 25, that’ll be tough to do.
“I really think they’ll vote and the number will come down. I don’t know what the number will be, but I think it’ll come down. Hopefully, it’s a number we can meet.”
UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said he expects that NCAA ruling in mid-February. If the 25-game rule doesn’t change, then the next step would be a waiver process.
“As we work with the NCAA and better understand the waiver approval process and the criteria,” Maggard said. “Our compliance staff is already engaged in that space. It’s on our radar for sure.”
Currently, neither UL’s men or women have rescheduled any games. Either program could schedule a non-conference opponent not originally on its schedule, or make up one or more of the canceled conference games, although those outcomes wouldn’t count in the Sun Belt standings.
If UL’s women get any more games canceled, making up more than three games in February would be a challenge to pull off, leaving only the waiver as a pleasant option.
“It’s not 100% sure by any means, but I do think it’s all going to be about your reasoning,” Maggard said. “Again, it’s all going to be COVID related and I’ve got to think there’s going to be some leniency because this is going to be an issue across the country.
“I can’t tell you with 100% clarity that waivers are going to be approved, but certainly if we’re in a position to have to apply, we will.”