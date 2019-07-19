UL Ragin’ Cajuns
On Stage: 4 p.m., on ESPN3.
Coach: Billy Napier (second season).
Players: DB Deuce Wallace, WR Jarrod Jackson.
The Buzz: Wallace had several obstacles to overcome to get to the point of being a returning starter for UL’s defense and team spokesman at Sun Belt media day. For starters, he was a high school running back at St. Thomas More and made the transition to safety on the run in college. Then he had to climb the depth chart as a walk-on, before earning a scholarship prior to his red-shirt junior season a year ago. Known as an extra coach on the field, Wallace had 40 tackles, including 29 solos last season. Jackson, meanwhile, is constantly being pointed out by the coaches for his positive work ethic and attitude. Second-leading returning receiver on the squad with 19 receptions for 325 yards and four TDs last year, including a season-high 129 points against Arkansas State.
ULM Warhawks
On Stage: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN3.
Coach: Matt Viator (fourth season).
Players: QB Caleb Evans, DL Donald Louis.
The Buzz: Evans returns for his senior year as the most seasoned quarterback in the Sun Belt, starting four games as a freshman and being a starter ever since. He’s thrown for 6,571 yards with 37 touchdowns in 31 career games for the Warhawks. The Mansfield, Texas native finished second in the Sun Belt with 239.1 passing yards and 297.1 total yards last season. Louis, meanwhile, headlines one of ULM’s most experienced units with three starters back on the defensive line. He’s started 24 straight games for ULM, recording career highs in tackles for losses (6.5) and sacks (4.5) last fall. He was the Sun Belt’s Defensive Player of the Week after ULM’s 21-20 win over Southern Mississippi last season.