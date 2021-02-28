One can only imagine the many emotions and thoughts that went through the mind of UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead as his team celebrated the program’s first Sun Belt Conference championship Saturday at the Cajundome.
In the big picture, it’s incredible how smoothly it all worked out being able to accomplish that feat during the year-long acknowledgement of the 50th year of women’s basketball at UL.
For Brodhead, though, it goes so much deeper than that.
Brodhead began this century hoping to nail down his first state championship to Teurlings Catholic.
During his stellar career with the Lady Rebels that featured a sparkling 297-78 record, he finally won the big trophy at that level in 2002.
Through it all, though, he always had a bigger dream. The 1980 UL graduate and former pole vaulter for the Cajuns served as a graduate assistant with UL’s women’s basketball program in 1994.
In that decade, UL’s women’s program was arguably the worst in the country. Just winning a game - any game - was an achievement at times in that era.
Somehow out of that, Brodhead’s dream was born. Something told him, he could win and win big at this program that was afterthought to most … even to loyal UL athletic supporters.
The problem was the opportunity. Even after dominating at Teurlings for a decade, few thought he had what it took to be a Division I head coach.
So he became an assistant coach at McNeese State and lived on I-10 for several years to make his point.
The truth is he had already proven all those doubters wrong by leading this program to the first four-year run of winning seasons ever.
But things began to fall apart. An incredible barrage of injuries led to a disheartening 7-23 season just two years ago, and his critics started to raise their eyebrows again.
Last season, Brodhead got his Cajuns back to the final four at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, only for the coronavirus shutdown to end that possibility.
Heading into this season with high hopes, the season was complicated by the entire program having to shut down in quarantine just as the season was beginning to halt progress.
Then the Sun Belt buried his team on the road for over a month.
As always, there were so many obstacles, so many doubts … yet Brodhead never stopped believing.
“When we took over the program, we believed we could do it,” Brodhead said. “It just took us a little bit longer than we anticipated with injuries and some of the other things that happened.
“For me to be from Lafayette and enjoy something like this, not many people get to enjoy being in their hometown and being a champion. I’m excited for the university and the community.”
Ask Brodhead and his Cajuns were going to win that Sun Belt tournament crown last season.
But now to carry that success over to this season and to do so riding a 13-game winning streak to Pensacola, Florida next weekend is hard to believe for some, but not for Brodhead.
Like Brodhead, his late wife, Andrea, who died of cancer in 2015, always believed it could be done.
That connection wasn’t lost on his players as the team celebrated the league title Saturday.
“I think it means a lot to him,” senior guard Jomyra Mathis said. “As coaches, that’s what you coach for – you coach to win not only a conference championship but a conference tournament championship.
“I feel like it’s emotional also with his wife. She believes in him. She believed he could do it and he finally accomplished it.”
For those who have known Brodhead for decades, the formula for this big achievement is also intriguing.
In many ways, Brodhead hasn’t changed a bit. He’s always been defense first.
He hears reporters ask questions about becoming more explosive offensively and he probably just laughs inside.
So many of his players never truly shared his vision for his winning defensive formula.
This year’s special senior group eventually did.
“This is the first senior group that I can say they led the team,” Brodhead said. “It was player led, this team. I didn’t really have to do a lot. Our coaching staff got an opportunity to coach some really good leaders.
“The leaders had really good followers too. I think it takes both. They believed in one another and we became one.”
But incredibly, Brodhead did change as well.
After three seasons of trying to get Ty Doucet to take charges, he finally relented this season and allow her to blocked shots at will.
Even Brodhead now wonders how many the former biddy player in his family’s recreational program could have blocked in her career.
The old-school man-to-man coach actually played zone on occasion this season. Ironically, it might have been the difference in finally cracking the Little Rock code.
Brodhead also learned to accept a loose group of players he enjoyed this season.
“There are some kids that like to celebrate,” Brodhead said. “I’ve never had a team that likes to celebrate when we go by somebody … I don’t care what it is, they just celebrate.”
In his younger days, he may have squashed most of that. This year, he didn’t and it worked.
“I’ve learned to deal with it,” he said. “I let it roll. It works for us.
“It’s something I couldn’t have done when I was young. I’ve learned to just kind of roll with the punches you know and let them have fun. That’s how they have fun and that’s how they stay loose. Hopefully, we can continue that.”
That’s what made Saturday’s crowning achievement so special. It was a fascinating combination of old-school Brodhead with the old dog be willing to learn a few new tricks.
But don’t apologize for being hard-headed coach.
If not for that stubborn streak, Brodhead would have given up years ago.
Actually, he would never have even tried.
And yet there he was Saturday night in the Cajundome cutting down the net as so many friends .. and his wife watching from above … were giving him the thumbs up in satisfying approval.
For doing it his way and believing in a dream few thought could ever be realized.