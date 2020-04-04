Quite frankly, the 2018-19 UL athletic year was one of the worst in recent memory.

In terms of the final results, it was the first time since the Ragin’ Cajuns joined the Sun Belt in the 1991-92 year that as few as one UL team finished in the top three in the Sun Belt standings.

By all accounts, the athletic department was on pace for a banner comeback campaign when the coronavirus brought an abrupt end to all the spring sports seasons.

So much like in school systems across the country these days, giving out final grades for UL athletic department's 2019-20 academic year is an incomplete process requiring a degree of speculation.

UL baseball coach Matt Deggs remains more focused on academics than decisions of his five seniors after NCAA vote Go figure, UL baseball coach Matt Deggs looked at the decision the NCAA Division I Council faced in Monday’s vote on the future of spring spor…

However you slice it, there’s little question major progress was made.

From a pure review of the results of the 16 sports, four enjoyed an improvement, three did essentially the same thing, two got worse and seven were incomplete.

But when you take a closer look at the seven incomplete seasons, as well as the two sports that actually did worse, really only one of the nine would get a failing grade.

“Absolutely, I’m very proud of our coaches and our student-athletes for the jobs done,” UL director of athletic Bryan Maggard said.

The four sports that improved were: football, women’s basketball, women’s soccer and volleyball.

Football went from 7-7 and a fourth overall finish to a record-breaking 11-3 season and second overall finish.

Women’s basketball made the biggest overall jump, going from a 10th place finish with seven wins to 10 times and a No. 4 seed in the Sun Belt tournament.

Coach Garry Brodhead’s team had just beaten Little Rock to advance to the semifinals after a regular season of 1-2 against the top two seeds in three very competitive games.

Women’s soccer followed a 10th place finish by being the No. 7 seed and winning its first Sun Belt tournament game — 3-0 over Troy before falling in a 1-0 nail-biter to No. 3 Arkansas State.

Meanwhile, volleyball went from the eighth to fifth overall in the league and fifth to second in the Sun Belt West standings.

As for the two sports that did worse, the stories weren’t the same. Men’s cross country was that one sport with a failing grade, going from fifth to 10th.

But the other one was men’s basketball. Technically, coach Bob Marlin’s club went from fifth to eighth in the overall standings, as well as from 19-13, 10-8 to 14-19, 8-12.

But when you factor in how many injuries the club had to overcome, the fact that it competed hard until the end and even won a Sun Belt tournament game, earned the hoopsters plenty of points in the guts category.

NCAA eligibility ruling: UL spring sports athletes will at least have a choice to play extra year Since the NCAA spring sports seasons were shut down on March 12, UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard fully supported the notion of granting…

“Whether you look at a team like football that had a record-setting year to a team like women’s basketball which made huge progress since last year to men’s basketball which really grinding it out and finished strong with so many obstacles, it was a very encouraging year in a lot of areas,” Maggard concluded.

For the record, the three standstill sports were: men’s indoor track (fourth both years), women’s cross country (11th both years) and women’s indoor track (eighth to ninth).

Where a more analytical approach comes in is on the seven sports not able to complete their seasons.

Truthfully, there are legitimate reasons to believe that all seven were headed for seasons of progress.

Certainly several of them had really poor seasons the year before, but it would have been progress nonetheless.

That group includes: softball, baseball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s golf, women’s outdoor track and men’s outdoor track.

Softball was that one UL squad from the year before to finish in the top three. Record-wise, coach Gerry Glasco’s team wasn’t going to approach the 52-6 record from 2019, but its success against a top 10 teams and roster makeup had everyone convinced the Lamson Park Cajuns had reached a higher level.

Time will tell if coach Glasco's 2021 team will get back on that road to a potential top eight national seed.

Both the tennis teams were off to encouraging starts. The women were 11th the year before and certainly figured to be better, while the men’s upgraded singles lineup appeared headed to bettering a fifth-place finish.

The story is similar in track, where the talent level had increased after the men were sixth and the women ninth in 2019.

Golf was a disappointing ninth last spring, so it doesn’t take much of an imagination to improve upon that finish.

Baseball might be the toughest to handicap of this group. It was eighth overall at 28-31, 15-15 last spring. So far this season, coach Matt Deggs’ first team was 8-9 after a 2-8 start.

The pitching had displayed tremendous improvement and appeared to possess a promising makeup for weekend success.

“Both of our tennis teams were excelling,” Maggard said. “Baseball was on a good win streak. Track and field was competing at strong levels. They were only going to get better. I was really excited about the outdoor season for them.”

+2 Abrupt end of season also emotional for UL softball parents, who now await uncertain futures When the NCAA effectively announced the end of all spring sports seasons March 12, it was a huge shock for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team …

The truth is there were legitimate reasons to believe all seven were headed for better seasons.

Had it come close to playing out that way, that would have meant 10, maybe 11, sports showing upgrades over the season before.

The good news is many of those seniors in those spring sports will be returning for next season.

Naturally, no one knows what the future holds during this coronavirus pandemic, but what we did see of the 2019-20 athletic year gave UL fans plenty of reason for optimism in the future.