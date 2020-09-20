At first glance, UL’s 34-31 overtime win over Georgia State on Saturday was totally different than the season-opening win over Iowa State.

In Week 1, the Cajuns rode two long returns in the kicking game, great defense in the second half and efficient offensive charges to end each half.

On Saturday in Atlanta, special teams weren’t a factor. The defense gave up more in the first half than expected and again stepped up in the second half, while the offense played a much better role with flashes of brilliance from both the passing and running games.

While all of those factors are true, the final synopsis delivered by UL coach Billy Napier was the exact same as the week before — his Cajuns didn’t play their best against a good team on the road and still found a way to win.

“The crazy thing is we’re 2-0 here on the road, and we all know that we can play much better,” Napier said. “I think it’s a good thing. Although we win, you can see it on their (faces) that they know we can play better.”

And there’s every reason to believe it will.

Don’t forget, folks, it’s still early after a disjointed offseason. Just ask Appalachian State, which was limited to 96 yards rushing in Saturday’s 17-7 loss to Marshall.

For starters, there were perhaps more emotional obstacles to overcome than some expected after a week of national attention.

“I think that no matter what, some of that has a residual effect on you,” Napier said.

From an on-field standpoint, the passing game showed some positive signs after a lackluster first game. Nine different Cajuns players caught passes from Levi Lewis. True freshmen Dontae Fleming and Kyren Lacy topped the group.

“I’d say for the most part that we’re still building chemistry each and every week,” Lewis said. “We know this is a different ball team. It’s a new receiving corps, so we’re still trying to build that chemistry each and every game.”

The first thing some big plays in the passing game did was get the Cajuns back in the game. The second thing it did was open up some running lanes for Elijah Mitchell and Company to rush for 240 yards as a team.

How the No. 19 Ragin' Cajuns delivered a dramatic comeback road win in overtime ATLANTA — With all the effort, emotion and endurance it requires to carry an offense on your back in an overtime period after four quarters of…

“It started to loosen guys up,” Lewis said. “They get to playing honest. Those safeties can’t stick their neck in there. They’ve got to respect the pass. So I do believe the passing game opened up the running game (Saturday).

“I just want to commend the O-line. The O-line had a great game. Eli just kept it up. He capitalized on people’s mistakes. You make the wrong move on him, it’s going to be bad.”

After five pretty iffy-looking quarters for the highly touted offensive line, it began to open up holes for big gainers in the second half Saturday.

Sure, the offensive line can get better. There’s still time.

But there were moments in Saturday’s win where the passing game and running game showed positive signs of what could be.

Key reserves play critical role for Cajuns in comeback win over Georgia State ATLANTA — It’s going to be the year of unexpected unavailable players. On Saturday, that was Cajuns senior outside linebacker Joe Dillon. He d…

“Like we said in the very beginning, we’re very much a work in progress,” Napier said. “But I’m excited, we’ve got a lot of redeeming qualities. There’s no question our team is in good condition, they’ve got good mental toughness. I think we stick together even when it gets a little difficult at times, and we found a way to win. That’s what matters the most.”

It’s too early to know for certain, but it’s very possible those two road wins were against two of the top three teams on the Cajuns’ schedule.

If so, these are two wins UL fans will be extremely thankful for come late November.