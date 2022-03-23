It’s a delicate time for the UL softball program.
For some, it’s a bit scary.
For coach Gerry Glasco, it’s simply fuel to push forward.
As April approaches, it’s typically time to start paying attention to the RPI and worrying about how much some Sun Belt Conference opponents might hurt that cause.
As the Ragin’ Cajuns (17-8) prepare for this weekend’s home league series against Texas-Arlington, that’s a futile exercise these days.
For 2022 anyway, turning your nose up at the Sun Belt race like it’s an afterthought is a silly proposition.
This young team began the season with many question marks and is still searching for solutions.
Two conference weekends into it, the program has suffered two of its worst losses in a many years — Georgia State at home and Georgia Southern on the road.
And yet, the Cajuns are just one game out of first place with South Alabama 5-1 and UL 4-2, along with Troy.
The good news about the youth on this year’s team is the mistakes being made seem to be because of a lack of experience, not yielding to the pressure.
Unlike a year ago, team chemistry is more of a strength than an obstacle.
And while Glasco remains uplifted by his squad’s team-first spirit, he hates losing as much as any coach around and still wants it to carry the torch for this program’s proud history.
“I think it’s time we understand where we’re at and we understand the uniform that we’ve got on,” Glasco said. “It’s time this team understands what it means to be a Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun, and I think they’ll handle the pressure well. They’ve got to learn to handle pressure. That’s what college softball is and what college sports are.
“I’m not a bit worried about that. I want to see them mature quickly now.”
As realistic as being left out of an NCAA regional field for the first time since 1998 appears to be, it’s also possible the solutions to this team’s troubles are simply a matter of time.
For one, there’s the pitching staff, led by first-year softball coach Justin Robichaux.
It may have been naïve to think his first season would come without bumps in the road.
He’s got numerous new pitchers to get on the same page with and a new head coach to learn how to work with.
“I think it’s definitely one of the things we’re seeing now is that it’s taking longer than what I thought it would take,” Glasco said. “It’s maybe not surprising when you think about it. You’re making a transition from the baseball side to the softball side, you’ve got a freshman pitcher and then a transfer pitcher and then a pitcher that was here last year.
“You’ve got a lot of different backgrounds and a lot of different situations with the pitchers in the bullpen.”
There’s also the process of thinking along with Glasco under game conditions.
“My game face is much different than my practice face,” Glasco said. “That’s not his fault. That’s probably my fault. That’s the way I always have coached. I think for him to get to know me and know where I’m at mentally and know what to expect from me, that’s been a challenge for him.”
The other potential solution over the next six weeks could be the progress of freshman pitcher Sam Landry.
“I thought she did a better job as the weekend went on of keeping the ball out of the middle of the plate,” Glasco said of Landry.
The whole staff needs to find a way to get ahead in the count without throwing the ball down the middle. And, of course, the hope is Kandra Lamb can recapture the postseason form that allowed her to shut out LSU in May.
The next biggest step between now and the Sun Belt tournament (May 10-14 in Mobile, Alabama) is figuring out the best defensive lineup without giving up too much offense.
This has been a bad defensive team so far this season, but again, there’s time.
It’s looking like Jourdyn Campbell (.433, five HRs, 17 RBIs) will be at second base much more. Once shortstop Alexa Langeliers (.293, five HRs, 18 RBIs) returns, Melissa Mayeux could bring some stability at third base.
For the second straight season, here’s hoping Raina O’Neal can return before the postseason begins, but there’s plenty of options in the outfield, including Stormy Kotzelnick (.411, 2 HRs, 18 RBIs) if need be.
Once the pitching and defense start working together better, the big innings that have plagued this team all season should be minimized.
From the beginning, Glasco made it no secret this season was largely going to be a fishing expedition, not unlike his first season at UL in 2018.
That team discovered enough answers to take LSU to the limit in the Baton Rouge regional.
For now, it’s time to remain squarely focused on the Sun Belt race.