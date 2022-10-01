It didn’t change the record.
Whether the UL Ragin’ Cajuns rallied from a 17-7 deficit in the fourth quarter or not, coach Michael Desormeaux’s club would still be riding a three-game losing streak and would still be 0-2 in Sun Belt play.
But it had to make UL fans feel a little better about things.
It gave all pulling for the Cajuns some hope that some progress has been made.
“It kind of shows the grit our team has to kind of stay in the fight and really never back down, no matter what the score and no matter how much time is left,” UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge said.
It was pretty shocking at the time.
The offense had struggled throughout the night. At times, things looked completely hopeless.
Prior to UL’s final two drives of the night, the longest drive of the night was six plays. Then somehow in the fourth quarter, it was 12 plays and 41 yards for a field goal to get within 17-10 with 7:43 left to play.
Then it was 17 plays and 84 yards to tie the game with 42 seconds left.
“That’s what I know we can be,” Desormeaux said. “That’s where you come out of it and you’re looking for the silver lining with your team. That’s the team that I know we can be. That’s the team that I know we have in us.”
It was 40 plays over the first 10 drives of the night and 29 plays in the final two.
“That drive was a great drive,” Desormeaux said. “We converted some third-and-shorts, third-and-longs, we kept the ball moving, we stayed ahead of the sticks for the most part .. it was well-executed. That’s the way we come to expect it offensively.
“We’ve got to bottle that up and capture that. If we do, the way our defense is playing and the way our guys are flying around on special teams, we can get this thing together and we will.”
With the next game not until Oct. 12 at Marshall, there’s no telling what UL’s quarterback situation will be. Wooldridge led both of those encouraging fourth-quarter drives, but he’s not close to satisfied with his performance.
“I think I can do a lot more to help the team,” he said. “I think in critical situations in the second half, there are certain times when I needed to kind of hang in the pocket and deliver the ball down the field.
“I think I can do 100% better to help this team win. I can do better and I need to play better.”
Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the game was the improvement UL made in the running game both ways in outrushing the Jaguars 163-116.
Chris Smith had 107 yards on 12 carries.
“Tonight we were able to get him loose a little bit,” Desormeaux said. “I think we all know it’s not all on the running back whenever you don’t run it very well, Everybody plays a part in that.
“Chris is Chris. He’s done it here for a long time for us and he’s done it well. Tonight, he was a spark, particularly at the end of the game. He just kind of took it over a little bit and gave us some runs when we needed them.”
South Alabama was limited to 3.1 yards per carry.
“With the team they had, they were leading the nation in shifting before a play, we knew our eyes were going to have to be key this week,” linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux said. “We made it a priority to not only have our eyes right, but work as an 11 and really try to have 11 eyes working together as one. With that came communication and discipline. I think the emphasis on that this week really helped us and it worked for us.”
The defense was tremendous, giving the Cajuns every opportunity to pull off the upset.
“Our defense if full of a bunch of studs,” Wooldridge said. “They fly around, they play fast, they have confusing looks … you guys see it, right? I think our defense needs to be given a lot of credit for how they kept us in that game.”
Despite the missed field goals and offensive series after offensive series going nowhere, the defense somehow stays mentally strong.
“The defense’s job anytime we go in, we have to stop the ball,” Quibodeaux said. “We have to stop the other team from advancing it. Regardless how the game goes, as a team, we know we have to be one and be together. That’s offense, defense and special teams.
“Anytime we’re out there, however many times we’re out there, that’s our focus – stopping the run, stopping the field and getting off the field and give it back to the offense.”
As admirable as that mental approach is, it’s just not sustainable.
If the Cajuns are going to win any games from here on out, the special teams miscues must cease and the offense has got to figure out a way to move the football more consistently.
“You play the game to win,” Wooldridge said. “Definitely every loss hurts. I think it’s just adversity in the road. This team, we have great leadership. We have great seniors who are the backbone of this team and I think we’re going to bounce back really well.
I think this bye week is coming at a good time to kind of clear our minds and get our bodies back right and kind of go into Marshall with kind of clear mind, healthy bodies and ready to get back after it.”