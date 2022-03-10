It’s still not exactly the progress in every area UL coach Matt Deggs would hope for his Ragin’ Cajuns 12 games into the season.
But Deggs isn’t upset either as UL prepares to host the Houston Cougars in a three-game weekend series at Russo Park.
Game one will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, instead of the original time of 6 p.m., in an attempt to avoid weather conflicts Friday evening.
On the hitting side, it’s been “12 games against some quality, quality competition and six of the 12 were in (poor weather) conditions.”
Two hitters who have risen above so far this season are Carson Roccaforte (.342, 2 HRs, 16 RBIs) and Connor Kimple (.289, 3 HRs, 12 RBIs).
“Carson is just a great baseball player,” Deggs said. “He can play any position, he can pitch, he can hit 1-2-3-4-5 anywhere you want in the lineup. He’s got a great approach.
“He’s a leader, his teammates love and support him. I’m proud of where he’s at and he’s going to keep getting better.”
Deggs describes Kimple’s start to the season as “rock solid,” thanks to the adjustments he’s made, consistently hitting the ball to all fields.
“He’s put a lot work in,” Deggs said of Kimple. “They’re all poised to do great job. A lot of people just want it now, now, now. The whole thing is a body of work, let’s keep getting better as we go and keep learning to make adjustments.
“He’s learning to make adjustments from bat to bat and even pitch to pitch and counter the way these people are pitching us. I’ve seen us do that a little bit. I’m very encouraged.”
Topping the list of unsung heroes so far this season for the Cajuns is sophomore catcher Julian Brock, who has shut down opposing running games at times with his arm.
“He’s the most improved player on the team,” Deggs said of Brock. “He’s got a big-league body, a big-league arm and a big-league smile. He’s just a great dude all the way around.
“He’s really embraced the fact that he’s got one job and that’s to host the party. We don’t care if you hit, and boy, he’s done that in spades. It’s just been fun to watch. I couldn’t say enough good things about him.”
Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear speedy outfielder Max Marusak will be returning this weekend with his oblique injury.
Deggs described it as a “horrible injury” far worse than it sounds.
“Those things are like breaking a rib,” Deggs said. “You can’t cough, you can’t laugh, you can’t sneeze, it’s hard to breathe, much less swing, run or throw.
“The only prescription for it is time. Thank goodness, I don’t think it was as severe as we first thought. I would say it’s more week-to-week than it is day-to-day, but at least it’s not month-to-month.”
Houston enters the series 9-4 on the season after an 0-3 start.
Offensively, Anthony Tulimero (.396, 7 RBIs) and Brandon Uhse (.341, 1 HRs, 14 RBIs) top the Cougar regulars in the lineup.
As a team, the Cougars are hitting .261 with 84 runs, 16 doubles, five triples, seven homers and 19 stolen bases.
Houston’s projected starting pitchers are right-hander Logan Clayton (1-2, 6.28 ERA) Friday, righty Nathan Medrano (1-0, 4.76) Saturday and Sunday’s starter remained TBA.
Houston has a staff ERA of 4.98, giving up 109 hits, 44 walks and striking out 112 in 115.2 innings.
The Cougars are expected to start Tommy Ray (1-1, 4.05) Friday, Bo Bonds (1-1, 4.35) Saturday and Jeff Wilson (0-0, 4.38) Sunday.